World Cup round-up: Ronaldo's last dance ends in heartbreak; Belgium eliminate USA

Thanh Nga & Anh Đức

ARLINGTON Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journey ended in a stoppage-time on Monday, as substitute Mikel Merino scored a late winner to lift Spain to a 1-0 victory over Portugal and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Introduced in the 85th minute by coach Luis de la Fuente, Merino made an immediate impact, finding the net just six minutes later. The midfielder calmly finished from close range after a precise pass from Ferran Torres, beating goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The goal proved decisive in a tightly contested Iberian derby, ending Portugal’s campaign despite high pre-tournament expectations.

The defeat also likely marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career. The Portuguese forward, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, was unable to add the elusive world title to his honours over more than two decades at the top level.

Spain, meanwhile, continued their impressive run in the tournament. The victory saw them become the first team in World Cup history to keep six consecutive clean sheets.

Belgium eliminates USA in convincing fashion

Elsewhere in Seattle, the final host nation, the United States, was eliminated after losing 1-4 to Belgium.

Despite being sent off in the previous match against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Folarin Balogun controversially started the match after FIFA temporarily lifted his one-match suspension. US President Donald Trump admitted on Monday night that he had personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card given against Balogun but insisted that he did not pressure FIFA to overturn the decision.

The decision to allow Balogun to play overshadowed the game, prompting responses from UEFA and the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA). The RBFA even announced that they had lodged an appeal to FIFA, and would take the case further to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

But the pre-match drama only fuelled the Belgians' passion for glory. In a match where Balogun was invisible, Belgium dominated and exploited the US defence. Despite Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku not starting, the Red Devils still had the game under control.

In the ninth minute, Charles De Ketelaere opened the scoring after a chaotic display of defence by the Americans. Malik Tillman equalised in the 31st minute with a defected free kick, but De Ketelaere brought back the lead just two minutes later on a great counter.

Pochettino's men went all-out attack, but as they were desperately chasing the equaliser, keeper Matt Freese clumsily gave the ball away to De Ketelaere, who played the ball to Hans Vanaken to place it in the empty net and make it 3-1 for Belgium.

Superstars Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku were brought in after the hydration break and combined to score Belgium's fourth goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Belgium will meet Spain on Saturday. — VNS