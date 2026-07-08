Việt Nam win two medals at Taolu World Cup

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes claimed two medals on the opening day of the fourth Wushu Taolu World Cup in Haikou City, Hainan Province, China, with Dương Thúy Vi securing bronze and Nguyễn Văn Sỹ taking silver on Tuesday.

Thúy Vi delivered a strong performance in the women’s jianshu (sword) event, scoring 9.730 points to finish third and earn her first international medal of the year.

Her most recent international outing was at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in 2025, where she did not reach the podium in taolu events. She previously won silver in the same discipline at the 2024 Taolu World Cup in Japan. She will continue competing in the women’s qiangshu (spear) event in the coming days.

In the men’s jianshu event, Sỹ scored 9.740 points to secure silver among eight competitors.

Chen Jinsong of Hong Kong, China, won gold with 9.760 points, while Ahmad Fuaiz of Indonesia finished third with 9.736.

The 2026 Wushu Taolu World Cup is the fourth edition organised by the International Wushu Federation. Việt Nam have sent three athletes to this year’s competition, with Thúy Vi the most experienced member of the squad. — VNS