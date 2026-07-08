Runners to check in at Côn Đảo's first ever trail race

Trailing

HCM CITY — Côn Đảo Spirit HTV BCONS 2026 Trail Running will be a unique event that connects sport, history, culture, nature and meaningful social welfare activities.

The tournament, on August 30 in Côn Đảo special zone, is jointly held to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the successful August Revolution, the National Day and the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn - Gia Định City being honoured with the name of President Hồ Chí Minh.

At the press conference on July 6, the organisers announced four official distances of 6km, 12km, 25km and 50km and a free 3km run for supporters and tourists that will lead runners to check in at the best corners of the 76.71sq.km archipelago which operates as a special administrative region of HCM City after the recent administrative merger.

Among the landmarks are Côn Đảo National Park, Wharf 914, Hàng Dương Cemetery and Chúa Mountain.

Speaking at the conference, Cao Anh Minh, general director of HCM City TV, said: "This is the first trail running race to be held on Côn Đảo, and it will be broadcast live across all HTV channels and digital platforms.

"We believe this event will offer athletes unique experiences along coastal and forest routes, as well as a profound sense of connection to this heroic land.

"Through this, everyone will gain a deeper appreciation of the mission facing today's generation as we lead the country into a new era."

He said the tournament was designed to give athletes opportunities to not only overcome their limit but also discover nature and history through the island's cultural and historic sites.

They are also encouraged to visit the graves of national heroic martyrs at Hàng Dương Cemetery; interact with experts on sea turtle and dugong conservation.

These activities contribute to creating a distinctive identity for the race, as sports are closely linked with traditional education and raising awareness about nature conservation.

All are expected to be an emotionally enriching journey that fosters people's love for the homeland.

The organisers also announced their partnership with a programme launched by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City to caring for and supporting children facing critical illnesses and difficult circumstances.

Under the message 'Every step is an act of sharing' the race aims to mobilise social resources and provide these children with the means for medical treatment and education.

At the same time, the organisers want to promote Côn Đảo as a destination rich in historical, cultural, and natural value, while also spreading a spirit of healthy, positive living and fostering green, sustainable tourism development to wide community. — VNS