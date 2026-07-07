EGC 2026 promises competitive matches in four esports titles

Esports

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will for the first time host the Esports Grand Championship (EGC) 2026 in July which will be a rendezvous of the strongest teams in the Asia.

It is among the events of The Grand Esports which will be held on July 9-12 at the Hà Nội Athletic Papace in Mỹ Đình. It is sponsored by the Southeast Asian Esports Federation and its achievements are certified according to Olympic standards.

At the EGC 2026, gamers will compete in four titles of Street Fighter 6, Summoners War: Sky Arena, Audition and Au Mobile.

In the Summoners War: Sky Arena, Vietnamese players will vie for medal against Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. According to organisers, they are all countries with large Summoners War communities in Southeast Asia, promising matches rich in strategic depth.

In the Audition, Asia's longest-running music game title, Việt Nam will face rivals from South Korea, Japan, China and the Philippines. The hosts are expected to secure the second major title after the SEA Games last year in Thailand.

In the Street Fighter 6, which used to be a title of the annual Esports World Cup, there will be competitions between teams from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Việt Nam. Among them the first two are strong candidates for the top podium.

Meanwhile, Au Mobile will feature teams from China, Thailand, Turkey and Việt Nam.

According to the organising committee, hosting EGC 2026 not only gives local fans the opportunity to watch top international competition on home soil but also demonstrates Việt Nam's capability to organise regional-scale esports tournaments.

The event also provides Vietnamese players with a valuable opportunity to gain international experience, sharpen their skills, and learn from more developed esports ecosystems.

The event will also help bridge esports community in the region and continent, promoting Việt Nam an ideal destination for Asia-scale esports events.

In addition to competitive matches, EGC 2026 will deliver many attractive gifts for the esports supporters. — VNS