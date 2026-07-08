World Cup round-up July 8: Argentina survives another emotional clash, Swiss advances after penalties

Anh Đức & Thanh Nga

ATLANTA On a day when his perceived career rival Cristiano Ronaldo was eliminated and, presumably, played his last game at a World Cup, Lionel Messi almost suffered from the same fate had it not been for a spectacular 10-minute comeback by Argentina.

La Albiceleste were down 2-0 until the 78th minute, but with three goals in regulation time, they turned the game on its head and advanced to their seventh consecutive quarter-finals.

Egypt, who played their second-ever World Cup knockout game, were considered underdogs. Argentina, on the other hand, were without their trusted fullback Facundo Medina and had only one training session before the match due to weather problems.

Mohamed Salah and his team capitalised on the disadvantages of their opponents early on in the 15th minute. From a cross by Marwan Attia, Yasser Ibrahim rose above everyone and headed in the top corner of Emiliano Martinez's goal.

Just minutes later, Argentina had a chance at an equaliser, as Nicolas Tagliafico was brought down inside the penalty area. But on the spot, Messi's shot was saved by Mostafa Shobeir, marking the Argentinian's second missed spot kick this tournament.

Shobeir shone again late in the first half, denying Julian Alvarez in a one-on-one situation, sending Argentina to the break at a deficit for the first time in sixteen years.

Things did not get better in the second half. Mostafa Ziko seemingly doubled the lead in the 60th minute, but the goal was ruled out after a foul by Attia on Lisandro Martinez in the lead-up.

Ziko, however, did not have to wait long for his goal, as he finished a cross from Haissem Hassan in the 67th minute.

On the verge of defeat, Argentina looked to Messi, who usually delivers. In the 79th minute, football's perceived greatest of all time crossed in for Cristian Romero, who pulled one back with a header. Argentina's No.10 fired a half-volley just four minutes later to level the score for his team.

Argentina, who have lost thirteen World Cup games from two goals behind, completed their magical comeback in the first minute of added time, as Lautaro Martinez crossed in for Enzo Fernandez to finish on a great counter. The Egyptians protested, claiming there was a foul on Salah inside the box during the lead-up to the goal, but the call stood, and Argentina progressed to the quarterfinals.

Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals

Switzerland edged Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face defending champions Argentina.

Both sides approached the match cautiously but still created several notable chances. Colombia were more proactive in the first half, with Luis Diaz and Puerta posing threats, only to be denied by a series of impressive saves from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. At the other end, Camilo Vargas also stood firm, keeping out efforts from Fabian Rieder and his teammates.

The evenly contested game continued after the break. Colombia nearly broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Luis Suarez dispossessed Granit Xhaka, but he fired wide in a one-on-one situation with Kobel. Switzerland responded with several attacks down the flanks but was unable to break through the South American side’s defence.

Tension rose in extra time as both teams pushed for a winner. Jhon Lucumi’s header struck the crossbar in the 99th minute, while Vargas produced a crucial save to deny Cedric Itten from close range. In the 115th minute, Colombia missed a golden opportunity when Campaz found himself through on goal but sent his shot narrowly wide.

The match was ultimately decided from the penalty spot. Juan Quintero converted Colombia’s opening kick, but Davinson Sanchez hit the crossbar, handing Switzerland the advantage. Although Manuel Akanji later missed, Kobel emerged as the hero with a decisive save from Cucho Hernandez.

Ruben Vargas calmly converted the winning penalty to seal a 4-3 shootout victory for Switzerland.

The result sent the European side into the quarter-finals, while Colombia bowed out after a hard-fought performance.

Hakan Yakin's men will face Argentina in the quarter-finals on Saturday (Sunday morning, Hà Nội time). — VNS