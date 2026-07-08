Việt Nam step up preparations in South Korea ahead of ASEAN Championship

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national football team are stepping up fitness and tactical preparations during their training camp in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the ASEAN Championship 2026.

Following a 6-0 win over Siheung FC in their first friendly match, the coaching staff have asked players to increase training intensity to further improve physical condition and decision-making in tight spaces.

The convincing result has boosted confidence within the squad, particularly among new or less experienced players such as forward Việt Cường, who opened the scoring against Siheung FC. It marked his first goal for the national team, albeit in a friendly.

He said: “This is my first goal for the national team, even though it was only a training match. It gives me more motivation and confidence to keep improving in upcoming sessions and matches.”

The striker added that he is ready to seize any opportunity to prove himself amid strong competition in the attacking line-up.

“The next matches will be more challenging. If given the chance, I will do my best and complete my tasks," he said.

"There are many quality players in attack, and I see competition as motivation to improve and compete on my own ability."

When asked which teammate he would prefer to partner with up front, Cường named Nguyễn Xuân Son, saying he admires the striker’s playing style.

Việt Nam will continue training in Incheon before playing their second friendly against Yongin FC on July 8. The match is expected to provide a tougher test for the coaching staff to further assess the squad and tactical options.

The team will then return home to face Myanmar in an international friendly, considered the final rehearsal ahead of the ASEAN Championship which is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 26. The match will kick off at 7pm on July 18 at Thái Nguyên Stadium.

The Việt Nam Football Federation has announced ticket prices for the match, ranging from VNĐ100,000 to VNĐ300,000 depending on seating categories. Tickets will be sold online via the ONEU application from 10am on July 8 until July 11 or until sold out. — VNS