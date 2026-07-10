Northside Amateur Basketball Championship to bring competitive matches to town

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The fourth Northside Amateur Basketball Championship 2026 promises to be the tournament's most competitive yet, with a wave of club mergers significantly reshaping player rosters, squad depth and the overall quality of the participating teams.

The event features 16 teams divided into four pots of four, competing in the round robin format in the group stage from July 16-21 at the Thanh Trì Commune's General Service Centre.

The two strongest teams of each pot will advance to the quarter-finals on July 23. The last-four round will be held on July 24 while the final will take place two days later.

After one year of the national administrative merger, the teams' personnel are changed.

Among them, Ninh Bình will be a combination of former Ninh Bình, Nam Định and Hà Nam while Tuyên Quang will gather players from for Hà Giang and Tuyên Quang.

According to the organisers, the changes to geographical boundaries and team rosters have allowed clubs to recruit new talent while requiring them to restructure their squads compared with previous seasons. As a result, the balance of power is expected to shift significantly, making this season more competitive and less predictable.

This year, teams are allowed to register four professional players, double the number in the previous championship as an effort to strengthen their power while improving quality of the matches. However, only three can play at the same time.

Each team must also have at least two U19 players which is to give opportunity for young players sharpening their technique.

For the first time, the Instant Replay System (IRS) will be applied, a tool to check and correct close calls, ensuring fair outcomes of the tournament.

In addition to the matches, a variety of side activities and mini-games will be organised at the venue to enhance the fan experience and create a more engaging basketball festival atmosphere.

The tournament, organised by New Sports, will be broadcast live on VTVprime, On Sports and VTVcab's digital platforms. — VNS