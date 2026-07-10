France through to third consecutive semi-finals with convincing win

Anh Đức

BOSTON — Kylian Mbappe was once again the star of the show in France's 2-0 victory against Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Frenchman scored one and assisted another for Ousmane Dembele, and could have netted a brace had he not missed an earlier penalty.

Morocco, looking to repeat its historic run four years ago, faced France in a rematch of the 2022 semi-final. Notably, six players in the Moroccan squad were born in France.

Didier Deschamps' France, considered favourites, were so comfortable in play that sometimes they let Morocco have more possession. Les Bleus chose to patiently wait for a counterattack where their speedy strikers would easily punish the Moroccan defence, and the game plan was correct.

In the 28th minute, Achraf Hakimi lost possession during a build-up, which Mbappe capitalised on and forced a foul from Noussair Mazraoui inside the box. After a three-minute VAR consultation, the referee pointed to the spot.

The delay may have affected Mbappe's concentration, and he pulled out an uncharacteristic and soft shot, which led to keeper Yassine Bounou's easy save.

Bounou time and time again denied the French strikers in the latter part of the first half, and Morocco held on until the 60th minute.

It was not a magical substitution nor an opponent's mistake that gave France the lead, but a change in the intensity of pressing. After reclaiming possession in Morocco's half, Adrien Rabiot found Mbappe from out of nowhere, and the Real Madrid striker pulled off a shot from out of this world, curling it from just outside the box into the top corner of Bono's net.

Morocco rushed to find the equaliser but fell for France's counter-attack prowess. Just six minutes after Mbappe's opener, he pulled off a pass for Ousmane Dembele on a counter. Mbappe cleverly ran between the Moroccan defenders, attracting them, and opened up a wide angle for Dembele to put the ball into the bottom corner, solidifying France's 2-0 victory.

"We only know one way to relax, and that is to win," said Mbappe, who was voted Player of the Match.

"What awaits us next is even harder than what the team have just been through, but we are all ready."

The win sets up Mbappe and company in a top-drawer clash against either European champions Spain or the golden generation of Belgium in the semi-final. For the Frenchman, the goal brings him level on goals with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race at eight, but Mbappe is ahead with three assists. — VNS