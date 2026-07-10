WisadelXT, Bell secure first trophies of Grand Esports 2026

Esports

HÀ NỘI — WisadelXT won the top place of the Epic Seven title of the Vietnam Esports National Cup (VENC) while Bell dominated the Street Fighter 6 of the international Esports Grand Championship (EGC) which are two events of the ongoing Grand Esports 2026 at the Hà Nội's Indoor Athletics Palace.

It was the first time that Epic Seven was officially organised in Việt Nam but tense showdowns were presented since the early round until the final match.

Kazari and Yuki played neck-and-neck and drew 1-1 in the first two rounds of the first semi-final match. In the decisive third round, both two sides showed off their best skills and Kazari was the better player in decisive moment and earned his slot in the final.

In the second semis, WisadelXT came from behind to beat CatDespair who made a deadly mistake in the third round to qualify for the gold-medal match.

WisadelXT delivered another dominant performance against the in-form Kazari in the final. Controlling the match from start to finish, he neutralised Kazari's attempts to mount a comeback and executed his game plan flawlessly. WisadelXT secured a convincing 3-0 victory to become the champion of the first official Epic Seven tournament in Việt Nam.

In the Street Fighter 6, South Korean player Cosco made a big bang when he defeated title favourite Bravery from Singapore 3-1 in the semi-final round.

He however failed to maintain his high peak in the final which featured Thai player Bell's outstanding run through his creative play, excellent situational awareness, and precise counter-attacks. His championship victory using Lily, a game character which is not highly rated in the current META (Most Effective Tactic Available), was one of the highlights of the tournament.

In this event, two Vietnamese players tried their best but failed to enter top three. They finished at No 5 and No 6 places.

In the next day of the Grand Esports, players will take part in the AU Mobile and CrossFire of the VENC tournament.

The Grand Esports 2026 is a mega esports meet, featuring four major events VENC for Vietnamese players; the EGC for international competitors; the Grand Esports Festival – a community-focused experiential extravaganza; and the Grand Esports Awards, which will take place until July 12. — VNS