VFF conducts draw for U17 championship, receives support from URC Việt Nam

Football

HÀ NỘI — A draw for the National U17 Football Championship 2026 on July 10 in Hà Nội captivated huge attention of the football community as they are representatives of Việt Nam at the upcoming FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced that the tournament featured 12 teams who successfully passed the tough qualifiers for the final round which would be held from July 16-29 at the Pleiku Stadium and Hàm Rồng Sports Centre in Gia Lai Province.

Group A gathers Thể Công-Viettel 1, Đà Nẵng, PVF and hosts LPBank HAGL. Group B includes Sông Lam Nghệ An, HCM City, PVF-CAND and Đồng Nai. Group C draws defending champions Hà Nội, Huế, Đồng Tháp and Lâm Đồng.

Teams will compete in the round robin format in the group round. Eight strongest ones will enter the quarter-finals.

Also on July 10, the VFF announced Rồng Đỏ, the energy drink brand of URC Việt Nam Company, as the title sponsor of the U17 championship, which will be known as the Rồng Đỏ Cup.

VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú expressed his please when URC Việt Nam pledged to support the youth tournament. He believed that their partnership would play a key role in improving the quality of the tournament and spread the tournament widely in the community.

Phú said Việt Nam presence at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 served as clear proof of the effectiveness of youth training efforts, while also affirming the vital role of the national youth tournament system, including the National U17 Football Championship.

He believed the Rồng Đỏ Cup would be competitive and many talented players would shine and be picked to serve the national team for the Qatar event in November-December.

Joseph Ryan Consul, marketing director of URC Việt Nam, said the company's sponsorship was a significant milestone, affirming their commitment to accompanying and fueling the new generation of Vietnamese football talents.

"Sharing in the pride of the Việt Nam U17 team as they secured a ticket to the FIFA World Cup U17, Rồng Đỏ hopes to spark powerful inspiration, ignite the spirit of breakthrough, and create deep engagement with the young generation – those who are always ready to conquer new heights," said Consul.

"We believe that with the professional organisation and the passionate competitive spirit of the young players, the tournament will spread positive values and make a practical contribution to the sustainable development of Vietnamese football." — VNS