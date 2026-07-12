Athletes honoured, esports community gathers for meet-and-greet at The Grand Esports 2026

Esports

HÀ NỘI — A gala was held to honour the best athletes of the Việt Nam Esports National Cup (VENC) and international Esports Grand Championship (EGC) at the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Palace on July 11 in Hà Nội.

These events were part of The Grand Esports 2026, a large-scale festival organised by the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, Việt Nam Multimedia Corporation VTC and Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association.

The event shows that esports has extended beyond the competitive arena, taking shape as a digital cultural festival where fans, creators, artists, and the community came together to craft a vibrant, multifaceted experience.

The gala was a special performance space where esports was told through the languages ​​of music, art, technology and community culture.

Organisers honoured international athlete delegations and presented them with commemorative plaques, acknowledging their partnership, engagement, and contributions to a tournament deeply imbued with the spirit of regional and international connection.

Champions of the events were also announced and received their certificates.

Among them were Thai player Bell, who topped the Street Fighter 6 title; WisadelxT of Việt Nam secured the Epic Seven title; and the MHK team won the Au Mobile.

Other title winners will be finalised on July 12.

The organisers said The Grand Esports 2026 not only recognised outstanding achievements but also affirmed the commitment to building a professional, globally integrated esports ecosystem, gradually positioning Việt Nam as a destination for tournaments, cultural exchange activities, and collaboration within the esports sector.

Esports arena, a cultural and creative space

Going beyond elite-level competition, The Grand Esports 2026 has been envisioned through the 'Esports+' model, an approach where esports intersects with culture, technology, creativity, and entertainment to generate greater value for the community.

During its four days, many activities have been organised, such as a forum for esports development, an awards ceremony, music and dance performances, mini games and meetings for the esports community.

One of the highlights was the space for cosplay, an integral part of esports culture worldwide at the Grand Esports Festival.

The programme brought together many influential cosplayers such as Haruko, Trang Annie, and Vũ Hải Yến (Týt), providing opportunities for interaction, autograph signing, and sharing with fans.

In the King & Queen Cosplay competition, many young people showcased their ability to transform characters, design costumes, perform, and demonstrate creativity. This was a platform for each person to tell their story and affirm their individuality through the art of role-playing, contributing to spreading the values ​​of fandom culture and the creative community.

The appearance of Leslie Gilliams, a former MasterChef US contestant and a familiar figure in the Vietnamese online community known as 'The Liems', adds another dimension to the festival.

His journey of overcoming stereotypes, pursuing his passions and demonstrating resilience inspired many fans, while reinforcing The Grand Esports as a platform that connected people and cultures beyond the world of esports.

Alongside this, a wide range of community-focused experiences were offered, including gaming and technology zones, meet-and-greets with professional players, Key Opinion Leaders, streamers, and content creators, as well as various interactive activities with game publishers.

Each space was designed to ensure that attendees were not merely spectators but active participants in the festival, allowing them to experience the event firsthand, connect with others, and share their passion. — VNS