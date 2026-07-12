Bellingham brace puts England through to semis to face Argentina

Football

Bellingham's brace leads England past Norway to World Cup semis

Thanh Hà

MIAMI — England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the US.

Andreas Schjelderup put Norway ahead in the 35th minute after his cross left Jordan Pickford grasping at air as the ball sneaked in off the far post.

Just 10 minutes later, England were level. Anthony Gordon's pass found Jude Bellingham, who burst into the box, skipped past a defender and lashed an angled shot past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken and Nyland were both certain the ball had struck an overhead camera wire earlier on in play, pointing up at the sky after the goal. Solbakken also pressed his case to the officials, however FIFA said that according to its ball-chip data, no contact was made.

On the stroke of halftime, Harry Kane saw a second England goal disallowed after he was deemed offside.

After the break, Torbjørn Heggem's effort from a corner was ruled out by VAR after a foul by Haaland in the build-up, and Kristoffer Ajer’s header hit the England bar from another set piece.

The match was forced into extra time.

Just three minutes after the restart, Bellingham slammed home to put England ahead after Nyland couldn't keep hold of an England shot from distance.

Bellingham has now scored seven goals at the World Cup for England. With braces against Mexico and Norway, he is the first player to score two goals in consecutive knockout stage appearances in the same World Cup since Diego Maradona in 1986

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. The result is fantastic. We are in the last four. It’s amazing, but not happy with the performance," said England manager Thomas Tuchel after the match.

“The commitment is there, but we made life difficult for ourselves in the way we played – sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough, not repetitive enough. We were lucky today."

Argentina advance to semis after 3-1 win

Defending champions Argentina beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in the last quarter-final at the Kansas City Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina a first-half lead just 10 minutes into the game.

Lionel Messi sent in a corner kick from the left side, which found Allister in the box, who headed it home superbly.

The Swiss levelled after the break when Dan Ndoye worked a one-two with Ricardo Rodriguez and beat Emiliano Martinez.

A crucial turning point came five minutes later in the 72nd minute when Switzerland's Breel Embolo was handed a second yellow after a VAR check. Despite being down to 10 men, the Swiss held on to take the reigning champions to extra time.

Argentina struggled to find a winner, and it took something special from Julian Alvarez, who curled an effort from 25 metres into the top corner in the 112th minute.

Lautaro Martinez completed the victory in stoppage time.

“I felt a lot of relief after the goal. We tried until the end, and things got complicated and tough even though we were playing with a numerical advantage," said Alvarez.

“I don’t know how many more World Cups this group will share, so every victory feels priceless. We aren’t just playing for ourselves, we’re playing for our families, our people, and for the chance to make history once again.

“We will do everything to make sure Messi wins the World Cup again," he said.

Argentina will play England in the second semi-final match on Wednesday in Atlanta. — VNS