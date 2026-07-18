Asia’s top pencak silat fighters gather in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — The 10th Asian Pencak Silat Championships officially opened in Đồng Nai City on Friday, bringing together nearly 300 athletes from nine countries and territories across Asia.

The continental tournament is one of the region’s key events for the traditional martial art, featuring top competitors in both tanding (combat) and seni (artistic) categories.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Thị Ngọc Loan highlighted that pencak silat is not only a traditional martial art of Southeast Asia, but also a symbol of courage, respect and solidarity among nations.

Loan said the 10th edition of the championships provides an opportunity for athletes to compete in a spirit of fairness and sportsmanship, while strengthening exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship among participating delegations.

She added that local authorities would work closely with the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the Asian Pencak Silat Federation and relevant agencies to ensure the event is organised in a professional and safe manner, contributing to promoting the positive values of sport for peace and co-operation.

Professor Zainuddin Amali, President of the Asian Pencak Silat Federation, said the championships served not only as a sporting competition but also as a platform to honour shared heritage and the spirit of mutual respect among nations.

He noted that over its 10 editions, the tournament has played an important role in developing pencak silat across Asia, with the federation committed to preserving and promoting the discipline for future generations.

Vietnamese athlete Nguyễn Tấn Sang said the Vietnamese national team had completed thorough preparations and were ready to compete, aiming for strong results on home soil. — VNS