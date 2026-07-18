Around 7,000 athletes to compete at Sports Festival 2026

LÂM ĐỒNG — Around 7,000 domestic and international athletes will compete at Sports Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from July 27 to September 22 at NovaWorld Phan Thiết in Lâm Đồng Province, a meeting on July 17 heard.

This year's festival will feature 12 sports, introducing several new events such as national youth triathlon and beach tennis championship, while expanding its international scope by bringing together clubs, athletes, and police forces from ASEAN countries for events such as the ASEAN Police Open Golf Tournament 2026.

Lê Xuân Đức, Chief of the Office of the Việt Nam People's Public Security Sports Association, said preparations and coordination among participating agencies were largely in place.

Special attention is being paid to welcoming international guests and ensuring security and safety throughout the series of competitions. Plans for traffic management, search and rescue, medical services, emergency response and adverse weather conditions have been reviewed under specific scenarios.

Đức said that as the festival continues to expand, thorough preparations will help ensure the quality of the competitions while building the image of a professional and safe sporting festival that gradually meets international organisational standards.

A NovaGroup representative said preparations at NovaWorld Phan Thiết had largely been completed, including competition venues, accommodation and communications, while final arrangements for the opening ceremony were underway.

Vice Chairman of the Lâm Đồng People's Committee Nguyễn Minh said Sports Festival 2026 would help promote the province's people, culture and tourism potential to domestic and international audiences.

He called on relevant agencies to work closely to ensure adequate competition venues, technical equipment and supporting infrastructure, while strengthening communications across mass media and digital platforms.

The event aims not only to ensure a successful edition but also to lay the foundation for an annual national-level sports festival with growing international reach, while promoting physical activity and showcasing Lâm Đồng to domestic and international audiences. VNA/VNS