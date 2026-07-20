Convincing win gives Việt Nam boost ahead of ASEAN Cup

THÁI NGUYÊN — Việt Nam’s 4-0 victory over Myanmar in a friendly match on Saturday offered more than just a positive result, giving head coach Kim Sang-sik valuable insights into his squad ahead of the 2026 ASEAN Cup.

While the scoreline reflected clear dominance, the match served as a useful test of tactics, squad depth and new personnel, as Việt Nam fine-tune preparations for their title defence.

Kim’s side started well, with Nguyễn Xuân Son opening the scoring in the fifth minute, setting the tone for a controlled performance. Phạm Xuân Mạnh’s header before halftime doubled the lead, while second-half goals from Đỗ Hoàng Hên and substitute Nguyễn Đình Bắc highlighted the team’s attacking depth.

Beyond the goals, the performance underscored the growing integration of naturalised and overseas Vietnamese players. Son, Nguyễn Tài Lộc, Hên and goalkeeper Patrik Lê Giang all delivered composed displays, increasing competition within the squad.

Bắc’s impact off the bench was another positive takeaway. Tested in a new role during a recent training camp in South Korea, the forward showed sharpness and adaptability, giving the coaching staff more tactical flexibility.

Despite the convincing win, Kim stressed that the team remains a work in progress, particularly in terms of fitness, cohesion and tactical balance, reiterating his focus on building collective strength rather than relying on individuals.

On the other side, Myanmar head coach Jorn Andersen acknowledged the gap in quality between the two teams.

“Việt Nam played a very good match and fully deserved the victory,” Andersen said. “It was a very difficult game for us, and we conceded goals from relatively simple situations. We need to learn from this and improve.”

Andersen added that his team would continue working to raise both technical standards and mental resilience ahead of the ASEAN Cup.

“I will try to help the players improve with each match so Myanmar can achieve better results at the ASEAN Cup. We need to keep improving both professionally and in terms of match mentality,” he said.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam will compete in Group A at the 2026 ASEAN Cup alongside Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia and Timor-Leste. They will open their campaign against Timor-Leste on July 24 in Chonburi, Thailand, before hosting Singapore on July 31 at Mỹ Đình Stadium.

With a strong warm-up performance and improving squad cohesion, Việt Nam appear to be building momentum in their bid to defend the regional title. — VNS