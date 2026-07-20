Spain wins World Cup for second time

Anh Đức

Spain has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and completed their international trophy double with a nail-biting 1-0 victory after extra time against defending champions Argentina on Sunday.

Despite the media's full focus on Lionel Messi, who has 'carried' Argentina to their second consecutive final, and perhaps played his last World Cup match ever on Sunday, Spain's way of victory reminded fans why the sport is called the beautiful game, with a teamwork-based playing style that convinced the harshest of critics.

In a match where the half-time show offered more exciting than the first half, Spain dominated and took full control of the game, as they did against France in the semi-final.

A World Cup record was registered in the match at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, but not a positive one, as Argentina became the first team ever to end a regulation time of a World Cup Final with zero shots made. At the other end of the field, had it not been for Emiliano Martinez's 12 spectacular saves, Spain might have celebrated victory early.

In a match where both teams were cautious, the first reckless action always ends in a harsh punishment. In the 90th minute, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez was sent off after a second yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Pau Cubarsi. The red card was the pivotal moment in the game, as it forced coach Lionel Scaloni to play ultra-defensively and drag the game to extra time and, hopefully penalties.

But Spain did not falter in their attack, using their numerical advantage to overwhelm the Argentinian defence. The first warning came in the 96th minute during extra time, as substitute Nico Williams put the ball into the back of Argentina's net, but the goal was disallowed after Spain's Mikel Merino was found to have committed a foul during the build-up.

Eventually, Spain's relentless efforts were rewarded in the 106th minute. A cross by Pedro Porro reached Nico Williams at the far post, who headed backwards for Ferran Torres to score with a vicious one-touch volley.

Torres, who was perhaps Spain's most disappointing striker this tournament, send the Spanish fans into esctasy and became a national hero.

Having subbed out all of their attackers for defenders, and on the night where their attacking was abysmal, and the so-called 'Messi Magic' did not work, Argentina failed to find the equaliser and Spain saw out the match with a 1-0 victory.

Luis de la Fuente's men dominated not just in the final, but throughout the tournament, conceded just once against Belgium in the quarter-finals. The team also accrued three out of this World Cup's four individual awards, with the Golden Ball going to Rodri, the Young Player Award for Pau Cubarsi and the Golden Glove going the way of Unai Simon.

The Golden Boot award went to Kylian Mbappe, who had ten goals to his tally.

After the match, Messi received the silver medal and burst out in tears, foreshadowing perhaps his goodbye to football's biggest stage.

Spain's victory cemented their legacy and dominance in world football, as they became the first country to simultaneously held both the Men's and the Women's Football World Cup. — VNS