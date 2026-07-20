Hiển is top seed at Singapore pickleball tournament

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Trương Vinh Hiển will lead Việt Nam's team and aims to take a medal at the 2026 PPA Leapmotor Singapore Open, which will be held from July 23 to 26 at The Sports Arina at Singapore Expo in Singapore.

The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Asia 500 event, the highest-tier pickleball event to be held in Singapore yet, has unveiled the big names who will be coming for a prize of US$70,000.

In a press statement on July 15, event director Adrian Tan said: “The Leapmotor Singapore Open brings together an exciting field of leading international and Asian players, including Collin Johns, Len Yang, Jack Wong, Long Yufei and Hiển Trương.

“With several of the region’s top-ranked players competing alongside established international names, fans can expect a high standard of competition across every discipline."

In addition to Hiển, Việt Nam will also send Hồ Thị Trúc Tâm, Sophia Phương Anh and Sophia Huỳnh to the event.

Hiển is the top seed in the men's singles category and one of most impressive players of the season. He recently won the Panas Kuala Lumpur Open before taking a men's doubles gold at the Capital Securities Beijing Open and a silver in the MB Hanoi Cup.

In Singapore, he will play in the men's singles and doubles with Japanese player Kenta Miyoshi and mixed doubles with teammate Sophia Huỳnh.

Tâm is the third seed in the women's singles and, like Sophia Huỳnh, plans to vie for the top spot in all three categories.

Sophia Phương Anh will compete in women's singles and doubles.

The Singapore Open will give $2,000 to the champions of the singles categories and $5,500 to the winners of the doubles, along with 500 points in the PPA rankings.

Vietnamese supporters can watch the Open live on the FPT Play channel, app and website fptplay.vn from July 23. — VNS