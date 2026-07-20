Việt Nam win 12 golds for second place at Asian Jujitsu Championship

Jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam placed second at the 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championship, bringing home 12 gold medals from Kazakhstan.

Among the notable champions were Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc, who won in the women's over-70kg contact and fighting events, Phùng Thị Huệ in the women's 45kg contact and fighting, Trần Thị Thanh Hà in the women's 52kg fighting and Hà Thị Ánh Uyên in the women's 57kg fighting.

Vietnamese athletes also secured 10 silver and nine bronze medals at the competition, which was held in Almaty from July 13 to 19.

Kazakhstan placed at the top of the podium with 17 golds, and Thailand came in third with nine titles.

“This achievement reflects the hard effort of my athletes. Naturally, we expected higher results from some fighters, but they fell just short due to a lack of luck," said head coach Bùi Đình Tiến.

"Nevertheless, a gold medal is a remarkable achievement for each martial artist and I congratulate all of them."

Việt Nam had 24 representatives at the tournament fighting against more than 330 opponents from 24 countries and regions.

Previously, junior Vietnamese fighters secured eight gold medals at the 2026 Asian Youth Jujitsu Championship, which was held from July 13 to 16 at the same venue.

The result placed them fourth in the medal tally.

The top three positions went to Kazakhstan with 49 gold medals and the UAE and Thailand, with 15 golds each. — VNS