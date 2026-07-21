Hà Nội Police strengthen squad and staff ahead of demanding season

Football

HÀ NỘI — Reigning V.League 1 champions Hà Nội Police are stepping up preparations for the 2026/27 season with a series of strategic moves in both players and technical staff, underlining their ambition to compete on multiple fronts.

The club on Monday confirmed that striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc, the top scorer of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, has signed a contract extension until 2029. The deal, finalised after he completed procedures with his former training club, reflects Hà Nội Police’s long-term investment strategy.

Bắc, born in 2004, joined Hà Nội Police ahead of the 2024/25 season and has since emerged as one of the team’s key attacking options.

Playing in a competitive environment with a packed schedule, he has steadily improved and contributed to the club’s recent success.

During his time with Hà Nội Police, the young forward has won the National Cup (2024/25), the National Super Cup (2025), and most notably the V.League 1 title in the 2025/26 season.

The championship secured Hà Nội Police a place in continental competition for the upcoming campaign.

At international level, Bắc has also impressed. He finished as top scorer at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, where Việt Nam placed third, and was named best player at the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship. He also won a SEA Games gold medal in 2025 and claimed the Vietnamese Silver Ball Award the same year.

To further strengthen their attacking line, Hà Nội Police have added striker Đinh Thanh Bình, a former U20 World Cup 2017 player and national team member. His arrival is expected to provide additional options up front as the team prepare for a demanding season.

The 2026/27 campaign will see Hà Nội Police compete across four competitions, including continental and regional tournaments, the V.League 1 and the National Cup. With such a schedule, squad depth is expected to play a decisive role.

In addition to domestic reinforcements, the club have also been active in the transfer market, bringing in several foreign players such as Damià Sabater, Y Eli Nie and David Henen. At the same time, key players have been retained through contract extensions to maintain stability and competitiveness within the squad.

Beyond player recruitment, Hà Nội Police have also strengthened their coaching staff. The club announced the appointment of Portuguese coach Paulo Mourinho as assistant to head coach Alexandre Polking.

Mourinho replaces Mavi Lopez, who recently parted ways with the club, and will take on a key technical role within the coaching team. Born in 1987, he previously worked alongside Polking at Bangkok United in 2018, a partnership that is expected to help accelerate cohesion within the coaching setup.

The club said the appointment is part of efforts to complete the backroom staff structure and improve overall professional quality ahead of the new season.

With a strengthened squad and coaching team, Hà Nội Police are targeting another successful campaign as they look to defend their domestic title while making an impact internationally.

Their season will officially begin on August 11 with an away match against Adelaide United of Australia in a play-off for a place in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage, marking the start of what is expected to be a busy and challenging season. — VNS