Shooters target World Cup success in Hangzhou

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's 17-strong shooting contingent will compete in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China.

Activities have been held since July 20 but competitions will begin on July 22 and last until July 29 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre's shooting range.

A total of 686 athletes representing 66 ISSF member federations from 61 countries and regions will compete at the event, with 1,089 competition starts across the rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

Among the shooters, Asian Games winner Phạm Quang Huy and Paris Olympic fourth-placed Trịnh Thu Vinh are expected to do well.

Huy specialises in the 10m air pistol which saw him top the podium at the 2023 Asian Games.

Meanwhile Vinh was one of world top 10 athletes in the 10m air pistol in 2025.

The duo won Việt Nam mixed doubles gold medal in the Asian championship in this event in 2024.

Other medal hopefuls are Asian women's 25m pistol champion Nguyễn Thùy Trang and SEA Games winners Hà Minh Thành, Lại Công Minh, Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền and Phí Thanh Thảo.

They will be up against Olympic champions, world champions and World Cup winners.

Among the strong contenders are Liu Yukun of the hosts, Australian James Willett, France's Camille Jedrzejewski, Indian Esha Singh, Italy's Mauro De Filippis and Zorana Arunovic from Serbia.

As one of China's biggest stars, Liu won a gold medal in the men's 50m rifle three positions at the Paris Olympics in 2024, setting an Olympic qualification record on his way to the title.

Willett has been a consistent presence among the world's best trap shooters for nearly a decade. He has collected multiple ISSF World Cup medals throughout his career and remains one of the sport's most reliable finalists.

France's Jedrzejewski enjoyed the biggest moment of her career at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she won the silver medal in the women's 25m Pistol in front of a home crowd.

Still only in the early stages of her senior career, Singh has already become one of India's brightest shooting talents. The young pistol shooter won Asian Games silver medals in Hangzhou in 2023 and has collected multiple ISSF World Cup medals in the women's 25m pistol.

De Filippis brings a wealth of experience to Hangzhou. A multiple ISSF World Cup medallist, he has consistently featured among the world's leading trap shooters over the past several seasons. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a strong contender whenever he steps onto the range.

Few athletes in Hangzhou can match the achievements of Zorana Arunovic. The Serbian pistol star claimed Olympic gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team at Paris 2024, adding to an already remarkable career that includes multiple World Championship and European Championship titles as well as numerous ISSF World Cup victories.

The organisers said the World Cup promises to be an exciting week of competition as athletes continue their preparations for the ISSF World Championships in Doha later this year and the road towards the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

All finals will be streamed free of charge on the official ISSF YouTube channel, giving viewers worldwide access to the sport's top athletes as they compete for World Cup titles. The live broadcasts will feature expert commentary, real-time scoring and comprehensive coverage from the range. — VNS