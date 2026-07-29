Việt Nam, Albania sign labour cooperation deal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Albania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a formal framework for cooperation in sending Vietnamese workers to Albania.

The MoU was signed in Hà Nội by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vũ Chiến Thắng and Albanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thắng praised the Albanian side for its close cooperation and constructive engagement throughout the negotiation process. He described the agreement as an important milestone that formalises cooperation between the two ministries in labour, contributing to the concretisation of the Party and State's policy on proactive and positive international integration, and expanding and diversifying overseas employment markets in a safe, transparent, and sustainable manner.

The MoU places workers at the centre of the cooperation framework. Under the agreement, Vietnamese workers in Albania will enjoy equal treatment in labour relations and receive wages, working conditions and welfare benefits in accordance with Albanian law.

Notably, Vietnamese workers will not be required to pay any pre-departure costs as employers in Albania will bear all such costs. This is an important basis to promote a fair, transparent and ethical recruitment process while safeguarding workers’ legitimate rights and interests.

Albania is seeking to recruit between 20,000 and 30,000 foreign workers, including Vietnamese nationals, particularly those with vocational skills and language proficiency. Demand is expected in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, construction, high-tech agriculture, transport and other industries.

The Albanian side also expressed its willingness to cooperate in providing vocational training for Vietnamese workers before departure, ensuring that their qualifications and skills meet the standards recognised in Albania and the requirements of recruiting employers.

Following the signing, the two sides will develop an implementation plan, strengthen information sharing on labour demand, recruitment criteria and training programmes, and coordinate the implementation of the agreement in accordance with the laws of both countries.

The cooperation is expected to enhance bilateral labour ties, help address Albania's workforce needs and create additional employment opportunities abroad for Vietnamese workers. — VNA/VNS