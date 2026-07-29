HCM City looks to boost cooperation with Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines

HÀ NỘI — HCM City is seeking to deepen multi-faceted cooperation with Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang told the ASEAN countries’ diplomats.

Quang hosted separate meetings with Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya and a delegation of Thai businesses, newly appointed Cambodian Consul General Luon Bunvadh, and newly appointed Consul General of the Philippines Querobine Deapera Laccay, on July 28.

Meeting the Thai delegation, Quang highlighted the growing momentum in Việt Nam–Thailand relations following Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's official visit to Thailand in May 2026 and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's visit to Việt Nam in June.

He said the high-level exchanges have created a solid foundation for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to develop in a more substantive and effective manner.

Thailand is currently the ninth-largest investor among the 152 countries and territories investing in HCM City, with total registered capital of US$7.1 billion.

Quang spoke highly of the diversity of Thai investment in the southern metropolis, particularly the leading role of major enterprises in green energy, trade, tourism and culture. He reaffirmed that the municipal authorities will continue creating favourable conditions for Thai businesses to expand their long-term operations.

For her part, Urawadee said economic ties have been complemented by close cooperation in diplomacy and cultural exchanges during celebrations marking the 50th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976–2026). She affirmed that Thai businesses remain committed to expanding investment in HCM City, contributing to its goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

Representatives of Thai enterprises also shared updates on their investment activities in Việt Nam and HCM City, while Quang suggested investment directions aligned with the city's new development priorities.

Receiving the Cambodian diplomat, Quang congratulated him on his appointment and underscored the special neighbourly relationship, comprehensive cooperation and long-standing friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

He expressed confidence that the Consul General will serve as an effective bridge to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and between HCM City and Cambodian localities. He also revealed plans for city delegations to visit Cambodia to promote deeper cooperation.

Luon pledged to work closely with the city's authorities to implement practical cooperation programmes, contributing to further enhancing the bilateral ties.

At his meeting with Philippine Consul General Querobine Deapera Laccay, Quang conveyed sympathy for the losses caused by recurring storms and floods in the Philippines, particularly on Luzon Island.

He praised the resilience of the Filipino people, saying their determination in overcoming natural disasters offers valuable experience for disaster-prone communities in Việt Nam. Quang also expressed his hope to visit the Philippines in the near future and invited the Consul General to propose new areas of cooperation.

Laccay affirmed that the Philippines is willing to share its disaster response experience with Việt Nam. She also invited HCM City leaders to visit the country in the time to come. — VNA/VNS