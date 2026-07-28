Việt Nam, Australia expand cooperation in high-quality human resources development

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Đoàn Minh Huấn received MP Anne Aly, Australian Minister for Small Business, Minister for International Development, and Minister for Multicultural Affairs in Hà Nội on Tuesday during her working visit to Việt Nam.

Huấn spoke highly of the positive development of the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that the two countries still have substantial potential for cooperation in high-quality human resources development, science and technology, innovation, national governance and sustainable development. These areas are of strategic importance, helping to consolidate political trust and promote increasingly substantive and effective bilateral collaboration, he said.

The official acknowledged the achievements of the Việt Nam–Australia Centre (VAC), describing it as an effective model for bilateral cooperation in leadership development, governance capacity building, knowledge connectivity and policy dialogue.

Sharing Việt Nam's goals and priorities in its new development stage, Huấn expressed his hope that the HCMA will expand cooperation with Australian partners in high-quality human resources training and development, research and policy dialogue.

He proposed organising policy forums on national governance, innovation, digital transformation and green transition, and strengthening links with Australian government agencies, universities and research institutes to facilitate knowledge-sharing and exchanges of modern governance experience, so as to contribute to the effective implementation of the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Huấn suggested the two sides continue developing the VAC during the 2027-2035 period and promote cooperation in human resources development and human rights education through expert exchanges, research, training and experience-sharing to help enhance mutual understanding, strengthen academic links and improve the capacity of officials, lecturers and researchers from both sides.

For her part, Aly expressed her impression of the HCMA’s strategic vision and affirmed that Australia remains a reliable partner, and is ready to accompany Việt Nam in its human resources development priorities.

Investment in human resources, particularly in the context of rapid technological change, digital transformation and public governance, is essential to ensuring inclusive development, social equity and public trust in the administration, she said.

The Australian minister spoke highly of the outcomes achieved through the VAC and expressed strong support for the academy’s proposals. She affirmed Australia's readiness to cooperate with Việt Nam in areas where it has strengths and that align with Việt Nam's development vision. These include expanding training links for public-sector officials, improving the capacity of lecturers, and conducting joint research on gender equality, green transition and human rights in the digital era.

The two sides also shared common academic interests and backgrounds in anthropology and sociology, helping foster closer connections and deeper mutual understanding. — VNA/VNS