Việt Nam, Cambodia target US$20 billion trade, deepened parliamentary ties

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn held talks with Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary in Hà Nội on Tuesday following a welcome ceremony, as the Cambodian parliamentary leader began her official visit to Việt Nam from July 27 to 29.

Welcoming Khuon Sudary and the high-ranking Cambodian parliamentary delegation, Mẫn said the visit would help strengthen political trust and closer cooperation between the two legislatures while further deepening bilateral relations.

He said the visit also contributed to implementing commitments reached by the two countries' senior leaders during General Secretary and President Tô Lâm's State visit to Cambodia in February, including the joint meeting between the politburos of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), as well as the meeting of the leaders of the ruling parties of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Khuon Sudary, on her second official visit to Việt Nam, thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly for the warm reception, saying it reflected the close ties between the two countries' leaders and peoples.

She conveyed greetings from King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP President Hun Sen and other Cambodian leaders to Việt Nam's senior leadership and people.

The Cambodian parliamentary leader congratulated Việt Nam on its comprehensive development achievements under the leadership of Tô Lâm. She expressed confidence that Việt Nam would achieve its long-term national development goals while continuing to enhance its regional and international standing.

She also praised Việt Nam's economic reforms and administrative streamlining, describing them as valuable lessons for Cambodia's own development.

Khuon Sudary congratulated Việt Nam on the successful election of the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils for the 2026–31 term, and extended her congratulations to Trần Thanh Mẫn on his re-election as National Assembly Chairman.

During the talks, held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere, the two leaders exchanged views on their countries' socio-economic development and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

They reaffirmed that both countries attach the highest priority to bilateral relations, with parliamentary cooperation serving as an important pillar.

The two sides agreed to continue closely coordinating the implementation of agreements reached by their senior leaders, expand high-level exchanges, and improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Việt Nam and Cambodia also agreed to promote transport infrastructure connectivity, border gate development, logistics cooperation and supply chains, facilitate trade and investment, and work towards achieving bilateral trade of US$20 billion in the near future.

The two parliamentary leaders also pledged to accelerate border demarcation and marker planting while coordinating efforts to maintain a peaceful, stable and prosperous shared border.

Both sides agreed to organise activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia in 2027, while promoting education on the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples, particularly among younger generations.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two leaders highly valued the growing ties between the legislatures in both bilateral and multilateral forums.

They agreed to strengthen exchanges of experience in areas including lawmaking, institutional development and supreme oversight, while expanding cooperation between specialised committees, friendship parliamentarians' groups, women legislators and young parliamentarians.

They also pledged to enhance parliamentary oversight of bilateral agreements between the two governments and continue supporting each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.

Chairman Mẫn called on Cambodia's National Assembly to continue creating favourable conditions for the ethnic Vietnamese community living in Cambodia so they can enjoy their legitimate rights and interests, contribute to Cambodia's socio-economic development and further strengthen bilateral friendship.

He also urged continued close coordination in searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia.

On regional and international issues, both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development, while reinforcing ASEAN unity, upholding the bloc's centrality and strengthening cooperation within Mekong sub-regional mechanisms. — VNS