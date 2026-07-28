NA's first extraordinary session to scrutinise 31 important matters

HÀ NỘI — The first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) will consider 31 key agenda items, heard a press briefing in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The briefing was jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the NA Office, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Việt Nam Journalists Association.

Hoàng Thị Lan Nhung, Director of the Information Department under the NA Office, said the session is scheduled to open on August 3 following a preparatory meeting and conclude on August 24, with August 25 reserved if necessary.

The sitting will be held in person at the NA building in two phases: August 3–13 and August 19–24, spanning about 17 working days.

Lawmakers are expected to deliberate 31 items, including the adoption of 15 draft laws, four draft resolutions, five major issues and first readings of seven additional bills, along with other matters within the NA's authority.

Nhung called on media agencies to effectively implement the communications plan for the session by expanding coverage, strengthening specialised reporting and making greater use of digital platforms. She also urged more in-depth reporting on legislative activities, a renewed mindset in lawmaking and deciding on major national issues, while promptly reflecting voters' aspirations.

She said communication efforts should underscore the significance of the extraordinary session, which demonstrates the determination of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government to promptly institutionalise the Party Central Committee's guidelines and conclusions, address urgent issues, remove bottlenecks and reduce the workload of the year-end regular session.

Media coverage should also explain the necessity, objectives and key contents of draft laws and resolutions submitted to the legislature, while accurately reporting deputies' opinions during discussions.

Among the draft laws drawing significant public interest, the revised Land Law will be debated at this extraordinary session before being further considered for adoption at the NA's second session in October. The revised Penal Code will also receive its first round of comments.

Nguyễn Văn Hiến, Deputy Chairman of the NA Office, said the session comes as the legislature faces an unprecedented legislative workload and an urgent need to accelerate institutional reform.

He noted that the Government and central agencies are expected to submit nearly 90 legislative tasks by the end of the year. Against that backdrop, the NA sought approval from competent authorities to convene the extraordinary session, with lawmaking forming the core of its agenda. — VNA/VNS