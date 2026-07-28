Nguyễn Đức Tâm elected Chairman of Quảng Ngãi provincial People's Committee

QUẢNG NGÃI – Nguyễn Đức Tâm was elected Chairman of the People's Committee of Quảng Ngãi province for the 2026-2031 term on Tuesday after receiving support from all 64 delegates attending the sixth thematic session of the 14th provincial People's Council.

Speaking after the election, Tâm expressed his sincere gratitude to the provincial People's Council for placing its trust in him, saying that this is both an honour and a great responsibility before the provincial Party organisation, authorities, voters and people.

He described the trust in him as a source of motivation for him to continue striving, dedicating himself to public service, fostering solidarity, promoting innovation and decisive action to achieve the province's double-digit economic development goals, helping to build Quảng Ngãi into a dynamic growth hub for the central and Central Highlands regions.

The new provincial leader vowed to continuously strive for self-improvement and dedicate his utmost efforts to fulfilling the tasks entrusted to him and successfully implementing the province's development objectives.

Tâm, 45, is a native of the northern province of Hưng Yên. He holds a master's degree in economics and an advanced degree in political theory.

Before taking up his new post, Tâm held a number of senior positions at the former Ministry of Planning and Investment, including Deputy Director General of the Business Registration Management Agency, Chief of the Ministry Office and later served as Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment.

From March 2025 to July 2026, he was Deputy Minister of Finance and a member of the Standing Board of the ministry's Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

On Monday, the Quảng Ngãi Provincial Party Committee held a conference to announce the Secretariat's decision to assign and appoint Tâm, then Deputy Minister of Finance, to the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board. He was also appointed Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure and introduced as the candidate for Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.

At the same session on Tuesday, all 64 provincial People's Council deputies voted to relieve Nguyễn Hoàng Giang of his position as Chairman of the provincial People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term.

Giang was recently assigned by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to serve as Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies. — VNA/VNS