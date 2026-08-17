Top leader attends opening of knowledge update programme for 14th Party Central Committee members

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm attended the opening ceremony of the first class of a knowledge update and training programme for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Thursday, stressing that the programme's value should be measured not by the amount of information conveyed, but by new perspectives, better decisions and improved outcomes.

The first class, held from August 17-23, brings together 63 members of the 14th Party Central Committee.

General Secretary and President Lâm stressed that the programme is being held in the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, which set out the goals and tasks for the entire tenure. The Party Central Committee has adopted measures to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources. The decisive task now is to ensure effective implementation by turning policies into feasible programmes, coordinated action and concrete results, thereby translating the Party's will into national development and a better life for the people.

He noted that the world is undergoing rapid, profound and unpredictable changes with higher requirements for the Party and country, requiring strategic-level officials to have stronger vision, mettle and capacity for action. Every policy decision must clearly identify bottlenecks, responsibilities and implementation outcomes, he underscored.

Each trainee is not only responsible for leading a sector, field or locality but is also a member of the Party Central Committee, the Party's highest leadership body between national congresses. Therefore, they must think from a national perspective, act in the common interest and share responsibility with the Party Central Committee before the Party and people for important decisions and the country's future. Learning, he stressed, stems from that responsibility, with the common interest placed above all else.

The leader underlined that strategic-level officials must have firm political mettle, explaining that the higher the position, the greater the impact of decisions and the greater the need for self-learning, self-discipline, self-reflection and self-correction. He also highlighted the significance of lifelong learning among the officials.

Welcoming the combination of thematic study, discussion and field surveys, the Party and State leader said the programme should not be based on one-way knowledge transmission or be treated as a procedural requirement. Instead, it should provide a forum for frank exchanges and in-depth dialogue, linking theory with practice and connecting knowledge and experience with the country's emerging challenges.

He asked trainees to focus on three requirements. First, each should bring to the class the most difficult issues facing their sector, field or locality, compare them with new knowledge, experience and approaches, and identify what should be maintained, adjusted or decisively addressed. Learning must be linked to work, responsibility and results in serving the people, rather than remaining general or avoiding difficult issues.

Second, trainees should frankly present their views and share both successes and shortcomings, analyse their causes and draw lessons. They should be both learners and contributors of knowledge, using discussions to broaden their perspectives, strengthen solidarity and improve coordination among levels and sectors. Debate should serve to clarify issues and find better solutions.

Third, after the course, each trainee should select several practical issues to review their thinking, methods, decision-making processes and implementation, while establishing regular practices of updating knowledge and receiving feedback within their agencies and organisations. Post-training implementation should be the programme's ultimate measure of effectiveness, with concrete improvements and results expected after the course.

He asked the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and relevant agencies to organise the programme seriously, scientifically and practically, update it with emerging issues and compile valuable opinions to support policy advice and the refinement of Party guidelines and State policies. He also called for continued innovation in the content and methods of training strategic-level officials, with practical application and outcomes serving as a basis for further improvements. — VNA/VNS