Five individuals expelled from Party for serious violations

HÀ NỘI — The Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee decided to expel five individuals from the Party for violations, at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The decisions were made after considering a proposal by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission regarding disciplinary action against Party members who had committed violations.

The individuals are Hoàng Trung, member of the Standing Board of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment; Dương Thanh Trung, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Bạc Liêu Province (now part of Cà Mau province), and former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Đỗ Trường Giang, former member of the Lào Cai provincial Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade; Nguyễn Thế Minh, former member of the Quảng Ninh provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Bình Liêu Commune Party Committee and former Secretary of the provincial Youth Union; and Nguyễn Phương Thảo, former member of the Quảng Ninh provincial Party Committee and former Secretary of the provincial Youth Union.

The Secretariat found that they had shown degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle. They violated Party regulations, State laws, regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing, and rules on setting an example, causing very serious consequences, sparking public concern and severely damaging the reputation of Party organisations, localities and their respective agencies and units.

The Secretariat requested competent agencies to promptly impose administrative disciplinary measures in a coordinated manner in line with the Party disciplinary action. — VNA/VNS