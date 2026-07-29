Permanent Deputy PM receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc received Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys in Hà Nội on Tuesday, saying that ample potential and room remain for cooperation between the two countries.

Hailing the outcomes of Budrys’s talks with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, Túc called his guest’s official visit a contribution to the traditional friendship between the two countries as well as the substantive development of the Việt Nam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He suggested them expand ties across all fields, with a focus on enhancing political trust through mutual visits and meetings at all levels, particularly high levels.

They should maximise existing cooperation mechanisms, boost economic, trade, and investment connections by effectively leveraging the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), strengthen business linkages, and expand cooperation in areas matching Lithuania’s strengths such as the digital economy, financial technology, energy (LNG infrastructure, renewable energy, grid development, and network synchronisation), seaports, maritime transport, logistics, and science – technology, the host said.

Việt Nam stands ready to create optimal conditions for Lithuanian enterprises to explore the market and make long-term investment in the country, the Deputy PM affirmed.

Túc called on Lithuania to continue voicing strong support for the remaining EU member states to swiftly ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to advocate the European Commission's early removal of the "yellow card" warning on Việt Nam's seafood exports, particularly during Lithuania's rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027.

He also proposed that the two sides expeditiously finalise the legal framework for cooperation, including the agreements on the avoidance of double taxation, visa exemption for official passport holders, education, training, and labour, while stepping up people-to-people exchanges.

On this occasion, he requested that Lithuania continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community residing in the country, enabling them to fulfil their role as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

For his part, Budrys conveyed Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s invitation to Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm to pay an official visit to the European country at an early date.

He also conveyed greetings and an invitation from Lithuanian PM Mindaugas Sinkevicius to PM Lê Minh Hưng.

The minister spoke highly of Việt Nam's impressive development achievements, its increasingly important role in ASEAN, and the progress in Việt Nam-EU relations.

Lithuania attaches great importance to its relations with Việt Nam and is ready to act as a bridge for promoting ties between Việt Nam and the EU, he affirmed, stating that during its upcoming rotating EU Presidency, Lithuania will prioritise the implementation of EU cooperation projects with Việt Nam, particularly in energy and transport infrastructure through the Global Gateway initiative.

Agreeing with his host’s opinions, Budrys said Lithuania wishes to expand cooperation with Việt Nam in trade, investment, energy, cybersecurity, logistics, and agriculture, noting that it will send a business delegation to Việt Nam to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

In addition, he asked the two sides to promote labour collaboration, student exchanges and cultural ties reaffirming his country’s support for the EVIPA and the early lifting of the IUU fishing "yellow card".

During the meeting, both host and guest emphasised their commitment to strengthening their countries’ coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, as well as to advancing ASEAN–EU relations.

They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, and resolving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNA/VNS