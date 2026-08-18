HCM City to host national concert

HCM CITY — The second edition of the national concert Tổ quốc trong tim (Fatherland in our hearts) will take place at Vạn Phúc Residence in HCM City’s Hiệp Bình Ward at 8pm on August 23.

The event is jointly organised by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and the HCM City People’s Committee.

Following the inaugural show in Hà Nội last year, which drew 50,000 spectators and millions of viewers across digital platforms, this year’s programme will feature a larger stage, a line-up of Vietnamese artists spanning many generations, and more than 40,000 people in attendance.

Speaking at the event’s announcement ceremony on August 17, Lê Quốc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper, said that this year’s programme will expand in scale and enhance its stagecraft as well as performance technology and public engagement.

Minh emphasised that Nhân Dân newspaper aims to gradually develop the national concert Tổ quốc trong tim into a national cultural intellectual property.

“Through this initiative, Nhân Dân newspaper continues to innovate its methods of communication and patriotic education, and create high-quality, impactful cultural products that foster the development of cultural industries,” he said.

All tickets for the national concert are distributed free of charge, he said.

All tickets available online had been claimed just one minute and 27 seconds after registration opened on August 8, he added.

People’s Artist Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, said that relevant departments and agencies have prepared venues, accomodation, security, medical coverage, environmental sanitation, and traffic management plans for the periods before, during, and after the programme.

Promotional activities have been rolled out via banners, flags, digital platforms, and grassroots information networks, enabling residents who are unable to attend in person to follow the programme through various channels, Thuý said.

General director of the concert Đặng Lê Minh Trí, said the V-shaped stage is designed with a main stage length of 124 metres, depth of 68 metres, and structure height of 30 metres.

The audience area is divided into four zones: Độc Lập (Independence), Tự Do (Freedom), Hạnh Phúc (Happiness), and Cờ Đỏ Sao Vàng (Red Flag with Yellow Star).

The show will feature three artistic chapters combining music, visual imagery, and modern performance art.

The opening chapter, Non sông một dải (A reunified homeland), evokes the journey of struggle for independence and national reunification.

It will be followed by Sắc đỏ tự hào (The pride of red), which highlights the pride, determination, and the spirit of national solidarity.

The final chapter Tổ quốc trong tim (Fatherland in our hearts) will feature a youthful, contemporary, and vibrant style, connecting cultural values from the country’s three regions and spreading love for the homeland and national pride to the young generation.

The programme will bring together artists from various generations, including meritorious artists Cao Minh and Đăng Dương, Tùng Dương, SOOBIN, Noo Phước Thịnh, Hòa Minzy, Hương Tràm, Hoàng Bách, Võ Hạ Trâm, Đông Hùng, and Lâm Bảo Ngọc.

A highlight of this year’s programme is the participation of forces from the Việt Nam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security, connecting memories of past generations who fought to defend the nation with the image of Vietnamese soldiers and officers dedicated to national defense and international peacekeeping.

Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street will serve as a connecting point featuring a satellite stage as well as interactive activities for the public.

The programme is scheduled to conclude with a 15-minute artistic fireworks display.

The inaugural edition was held at Mỹ Định Stadium in August last year to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. —VNS