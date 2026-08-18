Vietjet adds 82,000 seats for National Day holiday peak

HÀ NỘI – In preparation for the National Day (September 2) holiday, Vietjet plans to add 82,000 seats, equivalent to 400 flights, across domestic and international routes.

From August 26 to September 5, 2026, the airline is expected to operate more than 4,400 flights to meet travel demand.

Additional flights will focus on routes connecting HCM City and Hà Nội with popular economic and tourism hubs and destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Huế and Đà Lạt, giving passengers more choices in terms of travel times and itineraries during the peak period.

With travel demand expected to surge during the holiday, particularly on routes linking major cities with tourist destinations, the airline has proactively arranged its fleet and operational resources and increased staffing at airports to ensure smooth service for passengers.

It also recommends that passengers save time by completing check-in online via the Vietjet Air app or VNeID before their flights, as airports are expected to experience localised surges in travellers’ numbers.

On its international network, the carrier also offers a wider choice of destinations across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australia, India and Sri Lanka. Passengers can choose suitable itineraries from the airline’s frequent promotional offers available on its website, digital platforms and Vietjet Air app. VNA/VNS