Tickets for Huế–Phong Nha tourist train go on sale

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s railway operator on August 17 began selling tickets for the HQ1/HQ2 train service, named Journey to Wonders - World Heritage Sites, connecting the former imperial capital of Huế with Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in the neighbouring province of Quảng Trị.

The approximately 190-km journey takes more than four hours. The trains stop at stations linked to major tourist attractions, including the Complex of Huế Monuments (Huế station), Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel (Đông Hà station), Vĩnh Mốc Tunnels (Mỹ Trạch station) and Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park (Thọ Lộc station).

The train consists of eight carriages with a total capacity of more than 300 passengers, including five carriages with rotating seats, a 24-seat VIP carriage, a community carriage, and an entertainment and services carriage. Its design draws inspiration from the cultural identity, tourism assets and heritage of Huế and Quảng Trị. The stations along the route will feature check-in areas, exhibition spaces and outlets selling One Commune One Product (OCOP) specialties.

Train HQ2 is scheduled to depart Huế station at 7:15 and arrive at Thọ Lộc station at 11:55. On the return journey, HQ1 train leaves Thọ Lộc Station at 13:15 and reach Huế at 17:25.

During the first week from August 29 to September 5, the railway operator will offer a 50 per cent discount, bringing ticket prices to between VNĐ210,000 - 380,000 (US$8-14.5). From September 6 to December 31, passengers will receive a 15 per cent discount.

Passengers purchasing round-trip tickets after the launch week will receive an additional 10 per cent discount on the return fare. Group travellers, businesses, tourism associations and policy beneficiaries will also be eligible for preferential programmes.

According to Quảng Trị province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the railway service aims to create a comprehensive and distinctive visitor-centred tourism experience. Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, it will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Huế with Quảng Trị’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park.

Localities expect the new service to expand tourism development opportunities, strengthen regional tourism connectivity and promote a greener and more sustainable railway tourism ecosystem across the central region. — VNA/VNS