Diverse activities nationwide to connect cultures, spread heritage values

HÀ NỘI — From jazz and classical music to festivals and heritage preservation programmes, localities are organising diverse and creative cultural and artistic activities, helping spread cultural values.

Jazz melodies connecting Hà Nội with the world

The 2026 Hà Nội International Jazz Festival – Hà Nội Jazztival 2026, themed Hà Nội Jazz – A Melody Without Borders, will take place from September 17-19 in the capital, bringing together renowned artists and bands from many countries. The festival is expected to offer high-quality artistic programmes while promoting cultural exchange, cooperation and the development of jazz networks between Vietnam and the international community.

Hà Nội Jazztival 2026 will also launch a series of international art events that Hà Nội is developing alongside the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival, World Culture Festival, Hà Nội Expanded Theatre Festival and Hà Nội International Film Festival.

On September 17, the festival will open with the Jazz & Streets exhibition, the Woman in Jazz programme and the launch of Sounds of Hà Nội Jazz, combining the opening ceremony with performances by Vietnamese and international jazz artists. Subsequent activities will include the international seminar Hà Nội and Jazz, the workshop Jazz Language in Traditional Music, a Jam Jazz Session, the Jazz Without Borders concert and jazz nights at clubs.

Meanwhile, the Asian Youth Orchestra (AYO), featuring more than 100 talented young artists and musicians from across Asia, held two performances on August 12 and 13 at the Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội as part of the concert programme Asian Youth Orchestra Performs Classical Masterpieces. Young artists from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, Việt Nam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Uzbekistan performed classical masterpieces by world-renowned composers.

Proposal to recognise Như Nguyệt River defensive line as special national relic

In Bắc Ninh, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a scientific seminar themed Preserving and Promoting the System of Relics along the Như Nguyệt River Defensive Line.

The seminar highlighted the resistance war against the Song invaders (1075-1077), led by national hero Lý Thường Kiệt, as a glorious milestone and a pinnacle of Đại Việt’s military art, demonstrating the nation’s resilience, wisdom and strength of national unity. A decisive factor in the great victory was the Như Nguyệt River defensive line, a large-scale defensive military structure built by taking advantage of natural terrain and combining the commander’s strategic skills with the determined fighting spirit of the Đại Việt army and people.

In Bắc Ninh, the system of relics associated with the Như Nguyệt River defensive line holds particular significance. After nearly a millennium, the province and related localities still preserve numerous historical relics and sites, archaeological traces and a rich system of intangible cultural heritage.

The seminar’s outcomes will provide an important scientific basis for Bắc Ninh to complete a dossier seeking recognition of the site as a special national relic, while supporting heritage planning, management and preservation linked to cultural and tourism development in the new period.

On the occasion, Bắc Ninh Museum No. 1, in coordination with the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Provincial Museum-Library (Côn Đảo facility), opened a thematic exhibition entitled From Quan Họ Land to Côn Đảo Prison – An Undying Loyalty, marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). The exhibition features documents, photographs and artefacts highlighting the patriotic and revolutionary traditions of the Kinh Bắc land, while recounting the struggle and sacrifices of Bắc Ninh people imprisoned on Côn Đảo, helping educate the public about revolutionary traditions and spread historical values.

Numerous activities at 2026 International Folk Song, Dance Festival

A hot-air balloon performance and a series of cultural, artistic and tourism events taking place in late August and early September will be among the highlights of the 2026 International Folk Song and Dance Festival, which is expected to add fresh appeal to Điện Biên’s tourism season.

Besides offering new and attractive experiences for residents and visitors around National Day on September 2, the festival will diversify tourism products, expand experiential spaces and enhance the appeal of Điện Biên as a destination.

The event will provide an opportunity to further promote Điện Biên as a locality rich in historical traditions, diverse cultural identities, friendliness and tourism potential. It will also showcase the distinctive cultural values of local ethnic groups through music, folk songs and dances, traditional costumes, cuisine and community activities. The festival is expected to boost tourism, promote international cultural exchange and create memorable experiences for visitors to the country’s northwesternmost region.

From modern jazz and classical music to culturally rich festivals and heritage preservation efforts, these cultural activities are bringing renewed vitality to cultural life. They are also helping spread the spirit of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW and promote culture as an important resource for sustainable development and international integration. — VNA/VNS