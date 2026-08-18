Huế rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

HUẾ — The central city of Huế is rolling out a series of cultural and entertainment activities to attract visitors and stimulate tourism demand during celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2026).

The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre said visitors will enjoy free admission to the Huế Nam Temple relic site from August 18-22 during the Huế Nam Temple Festival, allowing residents and pilgrims to attend religious ceremonies and pay homage.

The festival, also known as Hòn Chén Temple Festival, is a national intangible cultural heritage associated with the Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The five-day event is expected to draw 20,000-30,000 visitors, featuring traditional rituals and religious activities along the Hương River and at Huế Nam Temple, Hải Cát communal house and the Holy Mother Temple on Chí Lang Street.

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Huế Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A major highlight of the holiday period will be the Huế Heritage and International Music Festival – Huế Wonderverse Music Fest 2026, scheduled for August 30 - September 1 at the Huế Sports Centre Square. The event will be free to the public and feature two main music nights themed Heritage Awakens and Heritage Connects.

The programmes are expected to blend Huế’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary creativity, showcasing the city’s efforts to preserve its traditions while strengthening international cultural connections.

Other activities include a National Day art programme on Hai Bà Trưng pedestrian street in Thuận Hóa Ward and a traditional boat racing event on the Hương River.

From August 29 - 31, Thủy Xuân ward will host the Huế Thanh Trà Festival, celebrating the renowned pomelo variety of the former imperial capital. Visitors can sample and purchase Thanh Trà pomelos, while exploring displays of local specialties, OCOP products and other regional produce.

Another new tourism option is set to open from August 29, when a tourist train linking Huế with Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng in the neighbouring province of Quảng Trị is scheduled to begin operations. The service will connect two major destinations, allowing visitors to travel from Huế, a major cultural centre, to Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its spectacular cave systems, primeval forests and unique geological features.

The city welcomed more than five million visitors in the first seven months of 2026, generating over VNĐ12 trillion (US$457 million ) in tourism revenue, 1.6 times the figure recorded during the same period last year.

With a packed calendar of cultural, heritage, music and tourism activities, Huế is seeking to turn the National Day holiday into a major tourism boost while further strengthening its appeal as a leading cultural destination in central Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS