Cultural activities to celebrate National Day in HCM City

HCM CITY — A wide range of cultural and entertainment activities will be held in HCM City to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

HCM City will host high- and low-altitude fireworks displays at seven locations from 9pm to 9:15pm on September 2.

The high-altitude fireworks will be held at Thủ Thiêm Tunnel in An Khánh Ward, Bình Dương New City in Bình Dương Ward, and Tam Thắng Square in Vũng Tàu Ward.

Four locations for low-altitude fireworks will include the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Sài Gòn Ward, Đầm Sen Theme Park in Bình Thới Ward, Kim Long Villa residential area in Nhà Bè Ward, and Bà Rịa Park Square in Bà Rịa Ward.

In addition, the city will hold incense-offering ceremonies to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, President Tôn Đức Thắng, and fallen heroes and martyrs.

A special outdoor gala is expected to be organised on August 31 on Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in Sài Gòn Ward, Bình Dương New City, and Tam Thắng Square.

The show will also include music and dance performances featuring songs praising the nation, President Hồ Chí Minh, HCM City, youth and love.

The HCM City Fine Arts Association will bring together new paintings, sculptures, and graphic pieces from both seasoned and emerging talents at the exhibition titled “New Works of 2026”.

The exhibition is scheduled to open from August 25 to September 3 at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum, 97A Phó Đức Chính Street in Bến Thành Ward

Vùng Đất Kỳ Bí (The Mysterious Land), one of the city’s favourite circus shows, has returned with a new version at the Gia Định Circus Park.

The show, Vùng Đất Kỳ Bí: Promax, follows a village's quest to end a drought by retrieving five elements: metal, wood, water, fire, and earth.

The new version keeps the original story but adds advanced technologies to captivate more audience attention.

The performance features cutting-edge mapping visuals combined with modern laser effects, fire and water performances, and breathtaking aerial circus acts to deliver spectacular experiences for audiences of all ages.

The circus show is being held from now throughout the holiday at 3 Hoàng Minh Giám Street in Hạnh Thông Ward. — VNS