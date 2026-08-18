HANIFF VIII to take place in November

HÀ NỘI — The 8th Hà Nội International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) will take place from November 26 to December 2, bringing together Vietnamese and international filmmakers to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be a mobile film screening programme held throughout November at five locations in Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm, Đông Anh, Sơn Tây and Cầu Giấy. Combining film screenings with performances and audience interactions, the programme aims to bring cinema closer to local residents and visitors.

The HANIFF VIII opening ceremony will take place on the evening of November 28 at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre (VEC) and be broadcast live on VTV and HTV. The opening film will be screened at 3pm the same day at the National Cinema Centre.

An exhibition showcasing images of Hà Nội through cinema will open on November 27 and run through December 2.

On November 29, a programme featuring artists and international guests will be held at Hồ Văn Lake, within the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) historical site.

Film screenings and cinema exchange activities will also be held at the VEC, with each screening expected to accommodate between 1,000 and 1,500 audience members. The programme will include meetings between domestic and international film delegations, artists and the public.

Around 500 delegates are expected to join an excursion to Đường Lâm Ancient Village, Bát Tràng pottery village and several of Hà Nội’s historical and scenic sites. The programme will introduce the capital’s history, culture and heritage through exchanges and experiential activities.

The city will also present the Hà Nội Award to honour films with outstanding cultural and historical significance related to the capital. The award for Best Feature Film about Hà Nội is worth VNĐ100 million (US$3,800), while the Best Short Film about Hà Nội will receive VNĐ50 million.

The closing and awards ceremony will take place on the evening of December 2 at the VEC and will be broadcast live on VTV and HTV. — VNS