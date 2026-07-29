Cambodian media highlight NA President’s Việt Nam visit

PHNOM PENH — Major Cambodian media outlets, including Fresh News, Kampuchea Thmey and the Cambodian News Agency (AKP), have given extensive coverage to the official visit to Việt Nam by President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary, saying the trip has helped further strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Kampuchea Thmey quoted NA President Khuon Sudary as saying during her talks with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday that cooperation between the two legislatures demonstrates the spirit that "solidarity creates strength, cooperation brings benefits, and dialogue reinforces political trust."

According to the newspaper, the two sides agreed to continue implementing high-level agreements, consider amending and signing a new memorandum of understanding on legislative cooperation, and step up collaboration in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Fresh News reported on the meeting between the Cambodian NA President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.”

Fresh News said NA President Khuon Sudary praised Việt Nam’s achievements in governance, economic reform and public administration. For his part, General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated Cambodia on its continued socio-economic progress, stressing the importance of maintaining a peaceful border, promoting infrastructure connectivity, including the Phnom Penh–HCM City Expressway project, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bilateral relations.

The AKP focused on the meeting between the Cambodian NA President and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, highlighting their determination to raise bilateral trade from US$11.33 billion in 2025 to $20 billion in the coming years.

To further deepen bilateral cooperation, PM Hưng encouraged more high-level exchanges and closer institutional cooperation. He also expressed Việt Nam's continued support for Cambodia's efforts to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), attract greater Vietnamese investment, and implement bilateral agreements, AKP reported.

He also thanked Cambodia for its continued cooperation in the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers who lost their lives in Cambodia, the agency added.

Khuon Sudary thanked the Vietnamese Government for providing scholarships for Cambodian students and civil servants, while proposing increased Vietnamese investment in agriculture, education, technology and innovation. — VNA/VNS