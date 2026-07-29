Vietnamese missions step up citizen protection following Japan quake

FUKUOKA — Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Japan have mobilised emergency consular support for citizens affected by Tuesday's earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, which killed one Vietnamese national and injured several others, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.

After receiving reports of the casualties, Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Japan moved swiftly to coordinate with local authorities, the employer, labour unions and the victim's family to verify details and carry out protection measures.

Officials were dispatched to the scene to work directly with the relevant agencies and assist the victim's family in completing necessary procedures and safeguarding their legal rights, while also visiting and comforting Vietnamese workers at the company where the accident occurred and in the surrounding area.

For citizens who were injured or whose homes were damaged, the missions have been working with the Vietnamese Association in Kumamoto to provide direct assistance.

Vietnamese diplomatic missions said they would continue working closely with Kumamoto prefectural authorities and local Vietnamese associations in the next few days to assess the situation and respond promptly to the needs of affected citizens.

Japan's meteorological agency has warned residents to remain vigilant for aftershocks over the next one to two weeks, and Vietnamese officials urged citizens in Kumamoto to follow guidance issued by local authorities, Vietnamese missions and community associations.

The confirmed death was a Vietnamese factory worker who was crushed by a collapsing overhead crane during the quake. Seven fellow technical interns at the same factory escaped safely, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Elsewhere in the prefecture, a collapsing wall injured the wife of a Vietnamese worker in Uki City. She was hospitalised but is reported to be in stable condition, even as the house itself suffered severe damage.

In Mashiki, three Vietnamese construction interns employed by Norimatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported that their dormitory had tilted and cracked, with the parking area also damaged. Officials are working with the interns' employer and supervising organisation to determine what support they need.

Vietnamese citizens needing urgent assistance can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan's citizen protection hotline at +81 80 3590 9136; the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka at +81 80 3984 6668 or +81 80 4279 7302; the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka at +81 90 4769 6789; or the Foreign Ministry's 24/7 citizen protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84. — VNS