High-tech cooperation advanced to strengthen public security

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for a delegation from Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. led by Daniele Tavarno, Director for Global Sales Air Traffic Management Systems, to discuss expanding high-tech cooperation in support of national security and public order.

Quang praised Leonardo as one of leading high-tech industrial groups of Italy and Europe, with strengths spanning defence, security, aerospace, helicopters, electronics and digital technologies. He noted the company's extensive experience in cybersecurity, command-and-control systems, radar, sensors, border surveillance and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The minister said Việt Nam is accelerating science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation while improving the legal framework to foster the defence and security industry, expand international cooperation and attract advanced foreign technologies.

These efforts provide a solid foundation for the Ministry of Public Security to deepen collaboration with global technology leaders, including Leonardo, particularly in technology research and transfer, workforce training and the development of advanced solutions serving national security, public order and crime prevention.

Welcoming Leonardo's cooperation proposals, Quang suggested the company strengthen exchanges with the ministry's specialised units on advanced technologies and practical solutions. He also proposed closer cooperation in applying artificial intelligence, AI Vision technology, big data analytics, cloud computing, data centre development and digital platforms supporting management, command and operations.

Alongside technology cooperation, the minister called for greater collaboration in training high-quality personnel, transferring technology and implementing joint research programmes aligned with the priorities and development strategies of both sides.

Reaffirming the ministry's commitment to facilitating practical and effective cooperation, Quang expressed confidence that ties between the Ministry of Public Security and Leonardo will continue to expand and deliver tangible results.

For his part, Tavarno thanked the minister for the meeting, expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's development potential, and affirmed Leonardo's commitment to pursuing major cooperative projects that will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. — VNA/VNS