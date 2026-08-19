August Revolution of 1945: Triumph of patriotism and the aspiration for national independence

The victory demonstrated the Party’s political resolve and strategic vision, as well as its ability to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances and seize the right moment to launch the nationwide uprising in 1945. It remains one of the greatest achievements of the Party, armed forces and people, and an enduring epic in Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation.

Leadership of the Party

After years of searching for a path to national salvation, Nguyễn Ái Quốc embraced Marxism-Leninism, which became the ideological foundation for the Vietnamese revolution.

In 1924, he left the Soviet Union for Guangzhou, China, where he founded the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League. The organisation brought together patriotic young people and intellectuals and provided political training to nurture a new generation of communist revolutionaries.

On February 3, 1930, Nguyễn Ái Quốc chaired a conference to unify the country’s communist organisations and establish the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The Party’s establishment marked a major milestone in the Vietnamese revolution, creating a political nucleus capable of bringing together the nation’s strength and aligning its struggle with the broader revolutionary movement of the time. It laid the decisive foundation for subsequent victories, beginning with the success of the nationwide General Uprising in August 1945.

On March 9, 1945, the Japanese military overthrew the French colonial administration and assumed sole control of Indochina. Three days later, the Party Central Committee issued the historic directive Japan and France Fight Each Other and Our Action, identifying Japanese fascism as the immediate enemy of the revolution.

The Party subsequently launched a vigorous anti-Japanese movement, creating favourable conditions for a general uprising to seize power.

Nguyễn Ái Quốc returned to Việt Nam in January 1941 after more than 30 years abroad.

In May that year, he convened the eighth plenum of the Party Central Committee, which adjusted the revolutionary strategy to suit the new circumstances and placed national liberation above all other tasks.

The meeting advocated strengthening national unity and bringing together all social classes, political organisations, ethnic groups and patriotic individuals to fight French colonialism, Japanese fascism and their collaborators.

It also decided to establish the League for the Independence of Việt Nam, commonly known as the Việt Minh Front. By uniting different social groups and political forces, the Việt Minh helped build a broad national unity bloc and mobilise the population for the struggle for independence.

By mid-April 1945, Hồ Chí Minh and the Party Central Committee convened the Northern Military Conference, which decided to merge the Việt Nam Propaganda Unit of the Liberation Army and the National Salvation Army into the Việt Nam Liberation Army. Both the political and armed revolutionary forces continued to expand.

Between 1940 and 1945, the Party also directed the establishment and consolidation of revolutionary bases. The largest was the Việt Bắc base, which covered much of six mountainous provinces in the north. Other armed resistance bases were established across the country.

These areas provided strategic locations for building revolutionary forces and served as command centres for preparations for the uprising.

By the pre-uprising period, preparations had been made in political organisation, armed forces, revolutionary bases and public mobilisation. Vietnamese people, particularly members of national salvation organisations, were ready to fight and make sacrifices for independence.

Seizing the historic opportunity

Meanwhile, the revolutionary movement had reached its peak. Local uprisings had already succeeded in many areas, while political and armed forces across the country were prepared to act.

On August 16, the National People’s Congress convened in Tân Trào and approved a resolution to seize power nationwide, along with the Việt Minh’s ten major policies. It also established the National Liberation Committee, which served as the provisional revolutionary government of Việt Nam, with Hồ Chí Minh as its president.

Hồ Chí Minh then issued an appeal urging the entire nation to rise up, declaring that the decisive hour for the country’s destiny had arrived and that the Vietnamese people must use their own strength to liberate themselves.

Responding to the appeal and acting under the Party’s leadership, people across the country rose up as one. Thanks to years of preparation and the timely decision to act, the August Revolution achieved victory within a remarkably short period.

The victory of the August Revolution represented the combined strength of national unity, patriotism and the indomitable will of the Vietnamese people under the Party’s leadership.

It also demonstrated the resolve and political acumen of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh in identifying an appropriate revolutionary path, preparing the necessary forces and acting at the decisive moment.

The revolution ushered in a new era of national independence and socialism. It was a historic leap forward in the development of the Vietnamese nation.

The victory showed that a small country with a strong tradition of patriotism, self-reliance, solidarity and creativity could achieve a transformation of immense historical importance when led by a revolutionary party with a clear strategy and deep public support.

The revolution ended French colonial rule, Japanese occupation and the feudal regime. Việt Nam was transformed from a colony into an independent country governed as a democratic republic, while its people rose from colonial subjects to free citizens and masters of their own nation.

One of those lessons is the need to adjust revolutionary policies to changing domestic and international circumstances while maintaining consistent strategic objectives.

Another is the importance of recognising and making full use of opportunities. Hồ Chí Minh’s ability to identify the brief historic opening in August 1945 and act decisively remains a valuable lesson for national development in the present and future.

The revolution also affirmed the importance of mobilising the entire population, promoting self-reliance, harnessing the people’s creativity and expanding international cooperation.

At the same time, its legacy highlights the need to strengthen national defence and people’s security, maintain political and social stability and preserve a peaceful environment for development.

Eighty-one years after the Vietnamese people took control of their own destiny, the revolutionary spirit and historic lessons of August 1945 remain a powerful source of strength. They continue to guide the Party, State and people as Việt Nam enters a new stage of development and writes new chapters in its national history. VNS