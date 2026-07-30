Top leader meets S Korean transport minister

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk in Hà Nội on Thursday, showing a desire to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

During the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader expressed confidence that Kim’s working visit will contribute to further strengthening economic cooperation in particular and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations in general.

He took the occasion to extend his warm regards to RoK President Lee Jae Myung, believing that under Lee's leadership, the RoK will achieve greater achievements in the time ahead.

General Secretary and President Lâm showed satisfaction with the substantive progress in bilateral ties in recent times, affirming that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its relationship with the RoK and wishes to further foster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in politics, economy, trade, investment, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

He stressed the importance of achieving the two-way trade target of US$150 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner, expressing his hope that the RoK will continue to accompany Việt Nam in implementing its national development strategies.

Welcoming the close cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the RoK Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the host called on the two ministries to step up experience sharing and practical cooperation in infrastructure development, renewable energy, shipbuilding technology and high-quality human resources development, which are among Việt Nam's priority development areas in the new era.

For his part, Kim conveyed President Lee's best regards to the top Vietnamese leader and other senior Vietnamese leaders.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its recent socio-economic development achievements, Kim expressed his belief that under General Secretary and President Lâm’s leadership, Việt Nam will continue to make new progress towards its goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

The guest presented a letter from President Lee to the top Vietnamese leader, reaffirming the RoK's desire to further promote bilateral cooperation.

The letter underscored the RoK's readiness to share its development experience in areas where it has strengths and Việt Nam has demand, affirming that the RoK will remain one of Việt Nam's reliable partners in implementing its national development goals in the future. — VNA/VNS