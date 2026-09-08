The Residences at Intercontinential Sapa resort launched

HÀ NỘI — Alphanam Group on Monday officially launched The Residences at InterContinental Sapa Resort in Muong Hoa Valley in Lào Cai Province, marking the introduction of the first InterContinental branded residences in northern Việt Nam.

The launch, themed 'Live fully elevated', is part of the 83-hectare Alphora Muong Hoa International Resort Complex, developed by Alphanam Group. The project comprises 79 branded villas alongside the InterContinental Sapa Resort.

Located between the Hoàng Liên Sơn mountain range and Hàm Rồng Mountain, Muong Hoa Valley is known for its terraced rice fields, distinctive mountain landscape and cultural heritage of local ethnic communities.

Bryan Chan, vice president, Development, South East Asia & Korea at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the project builds on the group's existing partnership with Alphanam through InterContinental and Holiday Inn Resort.

“We are delighted to work with Alphanam on the launch of The Residences at InterContinental Sapa Resort, as a welcome extension of the successful hotel partnership that we already have under InterContinental and Holiday Inn Resort,” he said.

“This landmark development brings together the global strength and legacy of the InterContinental brand with the distinctive character and natural beauty of Muong Hoa Valley, creating an exceptional branded residential offering in one of Việt Nam's most remarkable destinations.”

The residences have been designed to respond to the valley's natural topography, with each villa positioned according to its elevation and orientation. Stepped architectural forms, floor-to-ceiling glazing and open living spaces are intended to maximise views while reducing the visual impact on the mountainous landscape.

International consultants involved in the project include DP Architects, Avalon, SCSY and P Landscape.

Homeowners will have access to selected facilities and services at the InterContinental Sapa Resort, including concierge, restaurants, spa, swimming pools, butler services and wellness experiences, subject to additional charges. They will also be eligible for IHG One Rewards benefits, subject to programme terms and conditions.

Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ, vice chairwoman of Alphanam Group, said development in a heritage landscape required careful consideration of the natural environment.

“Developing a project on a heritage land requires the highest level of respect and discipline. We carefully nurture every inch of the land, plant and cultivate every new seedling, and approach every stage of development with thorough research, measurement, and rigorous consideration,” she said.

Mỹ said the project had been designed to meet EDGE standards, an international green-building certification system focusing on energy efficiency, water conservation and carbon reduction.

Upon completion, The Residences at InterContinental Sapa Resort is expected to be the highest-altitude InterContinental-branded residential villa development in the global InterContinental Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

The launch is expected to support Muong Hoa Valley's development as an international luxury destination and reflects Alphanam's strategy of bringing international hospitality brands to culturally significant destinations in Việt Nam. — BIZHUB