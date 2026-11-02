Mông people keep traditions alive

From the sound of the khèn instrument to traditional clothing, the Mông people in Điện Biên are keeping their cultural heritage alive by passing down traditional skills and promoting community-based tourism.
Covering more than 7,000ha in Giao Minh, Giao Hòa and Giao Phúc communes, the park is a typical coastal estuarine wetland. Its defined by sediment deposition and erosion in the Red River Delta, creating extensive tidal flats, mangroves, sandbanks and waterways.
Located between the Hoàng Liên Sơn mountain range and Hàm Rồng Mountain, Muong Hoa Valley is known for its terraced rice fields, distinctive mountain landscape and cultural heritage of local ethnic communities.
After more than an hour's drive, I reached the farm and joined a large group of visitors. We were warmly welcome by the host and many neighbours with cups of herbal tea, kept warm in a rustic bamboo tube, and served with fresh fruits.
HCMC International Tourism Expo - Blurb: The three-day International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) features hundreds of booths from over 500 exhibitors and tourism brands, offering visitors the latest tourism trends and serving as a platform to connect and promote the sector.
Located in Thanh Hóa Province's coastal tourism corridor, Hải Tiến covers Hoằng Tiến and Hoằng Thanh communes. The area has a long coastline, rivers and an estuary ecosystem, offering favourable conditions for nature-based tourism.