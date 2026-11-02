Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival creates space for art enjoyment

LÂM ĐỒNG — The 2026 Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival will take place from November 6 to 8 in Xuân Hương Đà Lạt Ward of Lâm Đồng Province, featuring a range of artistic performances and cultural experiences for residents and visitors.

The festival is organised by the Lâm Đồng People’s Committee to promote Đà Lạt’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music while providing a platform for cultural exchange and jazz appreciation.

The festival will kick off at 5pm on November 6 with an outdoor concert at Lâm Viên Square. The line-up will feature Japanese-Brazilian bossa nova singer Lisa Ono, South Korean indie bands DaDaDa and JKC, and American bassist and vocalist Nik West and singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midon, alongside Vietnamese bands and artists Yellow Star Big Band, Hoài Sa and Trần Thu Hà.

The second show will be held in front of the April 3 Cinema at 6pm on November 8. The concert will feature South Korean bands DaDaDa and JKC, alongside Vietnamese acts Song Như, Cá Trê, Mekong Big Band and Yellow Star Big Band.

Both concerts will be free of charge and open to the public.

An invitation-only performance will also take place at Haus Đà Lạt on November 8, bringing together Vietnamese artists Hồng Nhung, Đức Trí, Lân Nhã, Bùi Lan Hương and Bình An, as well as the Nguyen Le Band from France.

The Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival is part of the 2026 Đà Lạt Flower Festival, which aims to promote Đà Lạt's culture, people, landscapes and tourism potential to domestic and international visitors, while boosting local services and cultural industries.

The Đà Lạt Flower Festival, themed Đà Lạt - Bản Giao Hòa Của Sắc Hoa Và Âm Nhạc (Đà Lạt - A Harmonious Blend of Flowers and Music), will take place from December 19 to 31. It will include 11 major events and 25 additional activities. — VNS