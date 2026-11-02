Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Colours of Vietnamese culture shine at cultural exchange festival in Paris

November 02, 2026 - 08:14
Traditional costume performances by Huong Sac Viet Nam – Au Chau (Vietnam’s charm in Europe) Association and musical performances by the Que Huong Choir introduced Vietnam’s people, culture and landscapes to international audiences.

 

A performance by the Quê Hương Choir. Photo VNA/VNS

PARIS – Traditional Vietnamese áo dài (long dress) and áo ngũ thân (five-flap long dress) costumes, together with songs celebrating the Vietnamese Fatherland, brought vibrant Vietnamese cultural colours to the second cultural exchange festival of associations in Paris on October 31.

The event brought together 20 associations representing Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao and French communities, providing an opportunity to showcase cultural identities and foster mutual understanding.

Traditional costume performances by Hương Sắc Việt Nam – Âu Châu (Việt Nam’s Charm in Europe) Association and musical performances by the Quê Hương Choir introduced Việt Nam’s people, culture and landscapes to international audiences.

Alain Vu, Chairman of the Hương Sắc Việt Nam – Âu Châu Association, said the group chose to present traditional royal áo dài from Huế. Blue symbolised the homeland, freedom and peace, while red represented the resilient spirit and blood of Vietnamese national heroes. Through the performance, the association hopes to introduce not only the beauty of traditional costumes but also their cultural and historical values.

The festival also featured food activities, thematic discussions and networking among associations, offering opportunities to exchange experience in education, community support and cultural activities.

Trương Hồng Hải, Chairman of the Việt Nam - Laos - Cambodia Association in France, said the event helped bring the four communities together, thereby strengthening solidarity and mutual support.

Through traditional costumes, music and exchanges, Vietnamese associations helped enrich Paris’s multicultural life while strengthening community bonds and promoting Vietnam’s cultural identity among international friends. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam pitches archives, co-production, incentives at Tokyo film festival

Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiếu said cinema can add cultural and human depth to the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He pushed three tracks: workforce and creativity through exchanges, mentorship and practical training, audience access via festivals, archives, cultural venues and curated screenings; and filmmaker-business-Government links to support production, skills, intellectual property (IP) protection and co-production.
Life & Style

International Tea Festival – Thái Nguyên 2026 opens, linking tea with economy, tourism, and investment

Themed Thái Nguyên – The Finest Tea, the festival kicked off with a spectacular music and art performance and a dazzling fireworks display. The opening ceremony also celebrated the 195th anniversary of the province's establishment (November 4, 1831-2026) and the inclusion of the Knowledge of Cultivating and Processing Thái Nguyên Tea on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom