Exhibition explores women’s inner worlds through art

HÀ NỘI — What lies beneath outward beauty? Painter Trần Lâm Bình seeks to explore the hidden layers of women's identities, memories and emotions through 18 paintings in his upcoming exhibition which opens in Hà Nội on November 8.

The exhibition, entitled Thấu Nữ (Women’s Inner World), will take place at V-Art Space, in Hà Nội’s Xuân Đỉnh Ward, and run until December 31. It is curated by artist Ngô Kim Khôi.

Through the language of expressionism, combined with abstract, surrealist and cubist elements, Bình explores the female figure not merely as an aesthetic subject but as a means of examining identity and the human inner world.

Dynamic brushstrokes, layered colours and fragmented forms create multi-dimensional compositions in which the human body becomes a vehicle for expressing emotions, inner conflicts and the desire to be understood.

Several works explore different dimensions of human existence. Sắc Thể (Physical Beauty) uses physical appearance as a starting point for questioning human identity, while Hiện Thân (Manifestation) reflects the search for one's authentic self behind layers of memories and social masks.

Meanwhile, Mê Cung và Ký Ức (Labyrinth and Memory) examines how the past shapes the present, and Đối Thoại Nội Tâm (Inner Dialogue) explores the tensions between reason and emotion, as well as between past experiences and present perceptions.

Other paintings delve into less visible aspects of emotional life, including loneliness, emptiness and personal struggles. Khoảng Tối (Darkness) turns attention to the hidden corners of the human psyche, while Trống Vắng (Emptiness) reflects on loneliness, fragmented memories and the search for meaning.

In contrast, Khoảng Sáng (Light) and Ánh Sáng Trong Tĩnh Lặng (Light in Stillness) suggest the possibility of emotional renewal and self-acceptance, with enlightenment emerging from within rather than being sought externally.

The exhibition also explores human connections through works such as Song Nữ (Two Women) and Giao Cảm (Empathy), which reflect emotional harmony and understanding between individuals. Mẫu Tử (Motherhood), meanwhile, examines the bond between mother and child, shaped by love, sacrifice and shared memories.

Although women are central to the exhibition, its themes extend beyond gender, raising broader questions about identity, personal experiences and the ways people understand themselves and others.

Born in Quảng Bình Province in 1982, Bình graduated with a master's degree in fine arts from the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts in 2013. He previously studied painting and fine arts at the University of Arts, Huế University, in 2002 and taught fine arts at Huế University from 2009 to 2011.

Over the years, he has participated in solo and group exhibitions in Việt Nam and abroad, working across various artistic forms, including painting, lacquer painting and performance art.

In 2019, he took part in the Florence Biennale in Italy. His subsequent projects include the Hồn Nghệ exhibition in Hà Nội in 2025 and the experiential art exhibition Thấu (Insight) in 2026.

With 18 works brought together under the curatorial direction of Ngô Kim Khôi, Thấu Nữ continues Bình's exploration of human identity and inner life, inviting viewers to look beyond outward appearances and reflect on the emotions and experiences that shape each individual. — VNS