Singer Hà Anh Tuấn marks 20 years in music with exclusive concert

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese singer Hà Anh Tuấn will mark two decades in music with an exclusive concert, Circus of Friends, scheduled for December 17 at the Phú Thọ Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Centre in HCM City.

Tuấn will be the first artist to stage a musical event at the venue. The concert will serve as a farewell to 2026, bringing the singer and his audience together in an intimate musical setting.

Unlike large music festivals that attract thousands of spectators, Circus of Friends aims to foster a closer connection between Tuấn and those he calls his friends.

The concert is expected to accommodate around 2,000 spectators, offering a more personal gathering between the singer and his audience.

In a playful social media post, the singer revealed that audiences would have a direct say in shaping the concert’s set list.

The fan voting campaign has already gained momentum, with Ru Em Từng Ngón Xuân Nồng (Lullaby of a Tender Spring), Hoa Hồng (Roses) and Xuân Thì (The Bloom of Youth) among the leading choices.

In recent years, Tuấn has pushed the boundaries of live music by incorporating the architecture and character of performance venues into his artistic storytelling.

His journey includes the heritage-inspired live concert Chân Trời Rực Rỡ (Brilliant horizon) in Ninh Bình in 2023, the international Sketch A Rose tour at Esplanade Theatres on the Bay in Singapore and the Sydney Opera House in Australia in 2024, and a performance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in 2025.

Born in HCM City in 1984, Tuấn studied chemistry at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany before gaining national recognition as a finalist in the 2006 Sao Mai Điểm Hẹn (Rising star rendezvous) singing competition.

Over the past two decades, he has established a distinctive musical identity characterised by emotive storytelling, a warm vocal style and thoughtfully curated concert experiences.

Beyond music, the singer initiated the Vietnam Forest project in 2019, focusing on forest planting and restoration nationwide. The initiative reflects his commitment to environmental causes alongside his artistic career.

“Just an evening sitting close together, singing all the familiar songs. And perhaps, daring to let something slip…” the singer wrote in his post describing the gathering planned for December.

With its limited audience and fan-selected set list, Circus of Friends offers a more intimate way to reflect on Tuấn’s 20-year musical journey, placing shared memories and the connection between artist and audience at the heart of the concert. — VNS