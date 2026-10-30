Volcanic caves in Lâm Đồng recognised as national heritage sites

LÂM ĐỒNG — Two spectacular volcanic caves within the Krông Nô cave system have been officially recognised as national heritage sites, according to the local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lâm Thị Phương Thanh has signed two separate decisions granting national heritage status to the A1 and C2 caves, both located in Nam Đà Commune, Lâm Đồng Province.

The two landscapes are part of the broader geological system formed by ancient volcanic activity.

The A1 Cave, also locally referred to as the Lava, Bat, or Honeycomb Cave, is situated in Choáh Ward, Nam Đà Commune. It was formed during the lava eruptions of the Nâm B'Lang volcano.

The C2 Cave, also known as the C1-C2 Lava, Bat, or Crocodile Cave, is located in Đức Lập Ward in the same commune with A1 Cave.

Both caves boast a length of over 400 metres and depths ranging from three to 10 metres. They feature highly unique and rare structural characteristics, offering outstanding scientific values regarding lava cave formation that set them apart from other caves in the Krông Nô network.

Under the new decisions, both sites will be subject to strict protection and conservation measures in accordance with national cultural heritage regulations.

The Krông Nô volcanic cave system lies within the core zone of the Đắk Nông UNESCO Global Geopark. It is considered one of the region's most iconic geological assets, possessing outstanding geological and geomorphological values.

Local authorities noted that the national recognition of A1 and C2 caves not only validates their scientific, landscape, and heritage significance but also enhances community awareness regarding the preservation of such natural wonders.

Furthermore, the official designation provides a crucial legal framework for the management, protection, and promotion of the sites. It is expected to open up new opportunities for the sustainable exploitation of local geological tourism, fostering scientific research, heritage education, and regional tourism development in Lâm Đồng Province. — VNS