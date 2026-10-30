Long Thành International Airport set to begin commercial operations on December 24

ĐỒNG NAI — Long Thành International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations on December 24, the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) has announced.

In a notice to the Đồng Nai People’s Committee, ACV said the airport was scheduled to open at midnight on December 24 and called on local authorities to coordinate preparations to ensure a smooth and safe start to operations.

The airport is expected to handle up to 366 flights a week during its initial phase, including 322 domestic and 44 international services, according to ACV.

Domestic carriers will gradually introduce services at the new airport. The national carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to operate the Long Thành–Hà Nội route and several international routes, while Vietjet Air is expected to launch domestic services linking Long Thành with major economic and tourism centres nationwide.

Flight allocations are being coordinated by aviation authorities, airport operators and airlines, taking into account slot arrangements and operating plans at both Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. The process will also comply with international aviation agreements and regulations, as well as actual operating conditions.

Several international airlines have also expressed interest in operating at the new airport, ACV said.

Authorities, the project investor and relevant agencies are working to ensure the airport is ready to operate safely and efficiently from its first day of commercial service.

In the short term, efforts are focused on completing outstanding construction work, accelerating acceptance procedures and finalising legal requirements and specialised operating licences.

An Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme is also under way, with simulated operational scenarios designed to test infrastructure, equipment, procedures and staffing. Inspections and corrective work are being carried out to address shortcomings identified during trial operations.

In the longer term, the airport's capacity will be expanded gradually in line with market demand and Việt Nam's aviation development strategy. Plans also include developing aviation and non-aviation services to international standards and investing in regional transport links to improve access to the airport.

ACV said construction work on Component Project No 3, which covers essential airport facilities, had reached about 86 per cent of its contract value by mid-October.

The project comprises 16 major construction packages, four of which have been completed. The remaining 12 are under way, with several nearing completion, including the first and second runways, the fuel supply system and the aircraft apron serving the passenger terminal.

Four major packages involving complex technical requirements remain on the project's critical path. They cover the passenger terminal, internal transport and technical infrastructure, Cargo Terminal No 1 and its auxiliary facilities, and the parking garage.

Contractors are continuing to mobilise resources and accelerate construction and finishing work to meet the planned opening schedule. — VNS