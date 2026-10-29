Leading experts to attend global oncology symposium in Hà Nội next month

HÀ NỘI — The National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) is set to host a large international conference with the theme 'Cancer in the Era of Integration – Best of ASCO 2026' from November 5 to 6 in Hà Nội.

The symposium will feature a scientific programme designed to present significant data with the potential to influence clinical practice in cancer treatment.

A highlight of the programme is the 'Best of ASCO 2026', which presents significant new research and findings from groundbreaking global research from the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting into practical clinical settings.

It serves as an opportunity for Vietnamese physicians, researchers and oncology specialists to gain direct access to the latest evidence and explore how these findings can be effectively applied to patient care in Việt Nam.

The forum will provide updates on the latest advancements in oncology across a wide range of specialised areas, including breast, lung and thoracic, gastrointestinal, gynaecologic, genito-urinary, head and neck, bone and soft tissue, neuro-oncology, haematologic malignancies and paediatric oncology, covering new research and key issues that significantly impact clinical practice.

During the sessions, focus will be placed on data from key clinical trials, covering a wide range of new therapeutic strategies, from adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatments to the management of advanced or metastatic disease, as well as personalised approaches and the application of modern biotechnologies.

Experts at the forum will have an opportunity to exchange ideas and engage in in-depth discussions, helping optimise treatment practices.

The symposium serves not only to update professional knowledge, but also to connect expertise and expand international collaboration by bringing specialists together.

It also serves as an opportunity for young researchers and clinicians to learn and forge new collaborative relationships, contributing to the advancement of the field of oncology in Việt Nam as it integrates into the international community.

Through the event, K Hospital aims to collaborate with domestic and international experts and colleagues to share knowledge, foster partnerships and bring global advancements in oncology closer to clinical practice in Việt Nam.— VNS